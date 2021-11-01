Make a plan for deer hunting season (published November 1, 2021)

As 400,000 hunters prepare for deer hunting this firearms opening weekend, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds them to plan ahead for the 2021 hunting season.

“A safe and enjoyable hunt starts with good preparation. To assist hunters with that preparation, we’ve put a wealth of general and area-specific information on our website,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “We hope these tools contribute to a safe and successful deer season with family and friends.”

A successful hunt requires planning no matter which deer permit area hunters are in. All you need is your DPA number to use our online make a plan tool, which provides a comprehensive list of information hunters need to consider before heading to deer camp.