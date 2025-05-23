Devil’s Kettle Trail at Judge C.R. Magney State Park wins first place in national readers’ choice award for best hiking trail (published May 23, 2025)

Devil’s Kettle Trail at Judge C.R. Magney State Park took first place for best hiking trail in USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. Over four weeks, people across the nation cast votes for the 19 nominees in the category, selected by a panel of USA Today editors and subject matter experts.

“Our visitors have always been captivated by the Devil’s Kettle Trail, and this recognition confirms what we’ve known all along — it’s one of the most unique and rewarding hikes in the country,” said Erin Turner-Garza, park supervisor at Judge C.R. Magney State Park. “From the peaceful walk through the north woods to the view of the waterfall that seems to defy explanation, it’s a place that sparks wonder and invites people to connect with nature in a very memorable way.”

The two-mile round-trip hike winds through forest landscape, following the rushing Brule River. Along the way, hikers climb nearly 400 feet and tackle around 175 steps. The reward is two waterfalls, including the park’s crown jewel, Devil’s Kettle. Here, the river splits — the east side plunges into a pool like a traditional waterfall, while the west side vanishes into a deep, swirling hole in the rock.

The spectacular view of Devil’s Kettle waterfall is what makes this trail special. For years, no one knew where water in the kettle went. People speculated the water traveled underground to Lake Superior or other locations. Objects put into the hole disappeared without reemerging elsewhere. In 2017, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced that hydrologists found nearly identical volumes of water flowing both above the Devil's Kettle waterfall and below it, showing the water is likely rejoining the stream below the waterfall. The plunge pool below the kettle is a powerful system of recirculating currents, capable of breaking down material and holding it underwater until it resurfaces at some point downstream.

People who want to experience Devil’s Kettle Trail for themselves can find more information about the trail and Judge C.R. Magney State Park at mndnr.gov/judgemagney.