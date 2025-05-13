Red Flag Warning issued for 65 counties due to extreme fire risk (published May 13, 2025)

Due to extreme fire risk conditions, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for 65 counties in Minnesota effective Tuesday, May 13.

Affected counties include Aitkin, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Carlton, Cass, Chippewa, Clay, Clearwater, Cook, Cottonwood, Crow Wing, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Itasca, Jackson, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Kittson, Koochiching, Lac Qui Parle, Lake of the Woods, Lake, Lincoln, Lyon, Mahnomen, Marshall, Martin, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Pine, Pipestone, Polk, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Redwood, Renville, Rock, Roseau, Sherburne, Sibley, St. Louis, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Watonwan, Wilkin, Wright, and Yellow Medicine.

A Red Flag Warning means fires can spread quickly and grow out of control under the current weather conditions, including low humidity, gusty winds, and dry fuels. Residents should not burn in those counties where a Red Flag Warning is in effect and should check any recent burning they might have done to ensure the fire is completely out.

The DNR will not issue or activate open burning permits for large vegetative debris burning during the Red Flag Warning, and campfires are strongly discouraged.

“Dry vegetation can easily ignite and start a wildfire that spreads quickly. In these conditions, any spark could become a wildfire,” said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist. “People should use extreme caution until conditions improve.”

Red Flag Warnings are evolving situations. Visit the National Weather Service for updates.

Additionally, a Special Weather Statement has been issued for 12 counties in east-central and southeastern Minnesota where low humidity and breezy winds are predicted to produce elevated fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is discouraged. Burning restrictions may also be in place due to high fire danger levels.

For more information and daily updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page of the DNR website. To receive text updates on current wildfire risk and open burning restrictions in Minnesota text “FIRE” to 66468.