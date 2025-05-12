DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac, May 12 (published May 12, 2025)

Spring turkey hunting season continues through May 31

Firearms turkey hunters who have an unused tag from an earlier hunt period can participate in the final hunt period from Wednesday, May 21, through Saturday, May 31. Hunters can also purchase a license for this period. Archery-only and youth ages 17 and younger are allowed to hunt during any period, including the final one. Hunters cannot purchase both a firearms and archery-only license.

So far harvest in the turkey season is on pace with 2024. Through the C season we have had 13,444 birds harvested compared to 13,369 at the same point in 2024. The total for the B alone was 3,949, good for the highest B season harvest all time.

Weather again looks favorable for the D season. Some toms have been observed staying close to hens while others are roaming looking for hens, while the majority of the hens they had with them have transitioned to incubating nests.

Turkey licenses can be purchased online, by phone at 888-665-4236, or in person from a license agent. More information about turkey hunting in Minnesota can be found on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website.

Minnesota Twins offer special edition hats with DNR ticket package

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Minnesota Twins are once partnering to offer Minnesota DNR Days at select games in 2025. Anyone with a 2025 Minnesota fishing or hunting license can access a ticket package that includes a special edition Twins fishing cap with a ticket purchase.

The 2025 Minnesota DNR Days partnership includes seven games:

Saturday, May 24: Kansas City Royals

Friday, June 20: Milwaukee Brewers

Friday, July 11: Pittsburgh Pirates

Tuesday, July 29: Boston Red Sox

Saturday, Aug. 16: Detroit Tigers

Sunday, Aug. 31: San Diego Padres

Tuesday, Sept. 16: New York Yankees

Find game times and instructions for purchasing tickets on the Minnesota DNR Days webpage.

Minnesota DNR hosts webinar on BearWise, agates

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the spring program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webinar series.

On Wednesday, May 14, Andrew Tri, DNR bear researcher and Franklin Whittaker, BearWise coordinator, will discuss how to be BearWise, keep property safe, and keep bears wild. As we move into late spring, hibernation is over, and bears are out and about. Hear some simple tips on how to coexist with bears and keep property secure.

Then, on Wednesday, May 21, Craig Prudhomme, a retired naturalist and college instructor, will discuss the fascinating geologic processes that led to the formation of the agates that make Minnesota and the area southwest of Lake Superior such a hot-spot for collecting. Hear about how agates are formed, some different types of agates, places to explore, special agate events, and what to do with them when you find them.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.