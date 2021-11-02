Learn How Altec Can Extend the Value of your Acumatica Solution to Automate AP and More at AcuCONNECT 21
DocLink’s seamless integration with Acumatica provides companies with an enterprise solution to go paperless and automate manual tasks in ANY department
Acumatica + DocLink ensures that in-office and remote workers are highly efficient by enabling faster approval cycles, zero missed deadlines, and reduced human errors across the enterprise.””LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altec, a leader in enterprise document management and process automation solutions, will be exhibiting and presenting during the AcuCONNECT 21 virtual conference, November 3-4.
— Patrick Nguyen, Sales Director
The company will be presenting “Extend the Value of Acumatica – Automate AP & Beyond,” on Thursday, November 4 at 12:15pm PT. Attendees will learn how they can get more value from their Acumatica ERP with DocLink’s unique ability to help them connect their people, processes and data. The session will review the differences between what Acumatica and DocLink can offer and provide a live demo to show how tasks can easily be automated for substantial time and cost savings.
With DocLink, organizations can digitally transform their operations by streamlining any business process in any department – accounts payable, accounts receivable, human resources, sales order processing, contract management and more – providing improved visibility and control to the entire document lifecycle.
One of DocLink’s key differentiators is the DocLink repository which operates as a central, virtual filing system. Any document can be stored securely in DocLink and is automatically linked to other related documents. Most importantly, documents are available on demand by anyone, anywhere, on any device, which is important for maintaining employee efficiency with hybrid workplaces becoming the norm.
For example, DocLink enables users to:
• Access an entire AP invoice packet by check number
• See all documents related to a customer PO number
• View HR package by employee ID
• Easily locate contracts and lease agreements with full-text search
Patrick Nguyen, Sales Director for Altec stated, “If the pandemic has taught us anything it’s that companies can survive and thrive with employees working from anywhere. Acumatica and DocLink combined are a powerful duo that can help companies ensure that their in-office and remote workers are as efficient as possible. Our tightly integrated solution allows companies to capture and index all documents, easily search and retrieve documents from any device, build powerful workflows to streamline business processes, and automate the delivery of content to anyone in a variety of methods. The business impacts are tangible; faster approval cycles, no more missed deadlines, and reduced human errors in AP and across the enterprise.”
Attendees are also encouraged to visit Altec’s virtual booth to view additional materials and chat with one of our DocLink experts. To register and attend this free event, click here.
About Altec
Altec’s integrated document management and process automation solution DocLink helps companies connect their people, processes and data by automating tasks in accounts payable and beyond into other enterprise departments. DocLink enables companies to digitally transform their operation, improving productivity and ultimately saving companies significant time and money. Thousands of companies globally use DocLink on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments. Altec enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP providers including Acumatica, Microsoft, Sage, Key2Act, AmTech, Epicor, and SAP B1. Learn more at www.altec-inc.com.
