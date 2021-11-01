Homicide: 3900 Block of Burns Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, in the 3900 block of Burns Place, Southeast.

At approximately 3:51 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the 200 block of 37th Place, Southeast for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. A second victim was located in the rear of the 3900 block of Burns Place, Southeast suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported both victims to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

On Sunday, October 31, 2021, one of the victims succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 31 year-old Donnell Myers, of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.