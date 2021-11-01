Attorney General Ford Meets with Leaders in White Pine, Nye Counties on Third Day of Rural Tour

Tonopah, NV – Today, Attorney General Aaron D. Ford met with local leaders in White Pine and Nye Counties on the third day of his four-day long tour of the state’s rural areas.

The tour, which began early Tuesday morning in Fallon, will culminate in the Attorney General’s participation in the Nevada Day parade in Carson City on Saturday, Oct. 30.

“My staff and I have received a warm welcome in our state’s rural communities on this trip, and have had many productive conversations about the issues facing these areas,” saidAG Ford. “I’d like to thank local leaders in White Pine and Nye Counties for taking the time out of their day to meet with us.”

Ely

In Ely, AG Ford met with Mayor Nathan Richardson and White Pine County Commissioner Ian Bullis to discuss how the Office of the Attorney General could assist local leadership in addressing issues impacting the area.

Afterwards, the AG and staff went with the mayor to tour the East Ely Railroad Depot Museum and the Nevada Northern Railway Museum. Mark Bassett, the executive director of the Nevada Northern Railway Museum, gave the team a tour of the site, which included historical commentary on the historic train cars and locomotive industry of the early 20th Century.

“The Nevada Northern Railway Museum is a must-see for anyone interested in Nevada history,” said AG Ford. “I would like to thank Mark Bassett and Mayor Richardson for showing my team around the railyard. I look forward to coming back in the future in order to take a ride on one of the historic trains.

Tonopah

In Tonopah, AG Ford and staff met with town officials including Town Manager Joe Westerlund, former Nye County Commissioner Joni Eastley, Nye County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Allen Lynn and representatives of the Nye Communities Coalition.

The group had a productive, two-hour discussion on issues facing Tonopah and Nye County, including the opioid epidemic and criminal justice trends and issues in the area.

