CCC Embraces the Digital Age With New Managerial Software

Twin Cities based janitorial company, CCC, is using technology to bring their internal operations and customer service to a new level.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Cleaning Contractors (CCC) has been providing top notch janitorial services to those in Minneapolis and St. Paul, MN since 2008. This year, CCC decided to optimize their operations with some slick new tech. CCC has implemented a Janitorial Manager Program to increase their productivity and streamline their internal processes.

CCC’s new Janitorial Manager Program has several useful features. One of these features is the geofenced time clock, which allows team members to clock in and out of work automatically, saving time by eliminating pesky manual timesheets. The new software also offers a variety of documentation functions, like the digital property inspection checklist, which have helped to simplify and improve CCC’s record-keeping systems.

In addition to streamlining CCC’s internal procedures, the Janitorial Manager Program has helped CCC enhance their client interactions by providing customers with a communication tool that is straightforward and easy to use. Nothing is more off putting to a potential customer than poor communication. CCC is taking advantage of technology to ensure that anyone in need of janitorial services in Minneapolis or St. Paul can get in touch without hassle.

“Our goal in implementing the new Janitorial Manager Program is to provide integration that improves our efficiency and reliability, and as a result, helps us become a more productive and consistent team,” said the president and owner of CCC, Matthew Peebles.

Peebles, who started working at CCC with his father in 2008, has been in the commercial cleaning business for 30 years and is dedicated to ensuring that CCC provides the best possible janitorial services to each and every client. This is in keeping with CCC’s stated mission, which is “to provide outstanding service by treating each client as if they are our only client, to value each member of our team equally, and to remain dedicated to the best education and training available.”

Embracing new technology like the Janitorial Management Program software is one way that Peebles and the rest of the team at CCC have found to remain true to their mission statement. By improving internal processes and external communication, CCC has elevated the level of service they are able to provide to each client.