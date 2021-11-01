“Veteran Disability Law Firm Gang & Associates Announces New Location in Puerto Rico”

Submit Release
PUERTO RICO, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gang & Associates, premier Veteran Disability Law Firm, announces that it is opening a new office in Puerto Rico to address the need of veterans living on the island. Plans to develop operations in Puerto Rico started when veterans on the island expressed unhappiness with their treatment from law firms outside of Puerto Rico. Men and women of Puerto Rico have served in the U.S. military since the Revolutionary war; this is why their voices need to be heard. Instead of only virtually, the new office will allow Gang & Associates to interact personally with veterans in Puerto Rico.

Gang & Associates has represented veterans on the island since 2007. Most notably, while representing Hermogenes Marrero, the star witness in the Vieques class-action lawsuit against the Federal government. Gang & Associates secured veteran benefits for Marrero, making him the first veteran granted benefits due to military activities in Vieques. It was the first time the Federal government recognized the impact on human health due to the Naval activities on the island of Vieques.

The opening of Gang & Associates’s new Puerto Rico office is an essential step towards realizing our goal of helping as many veterans as possible through education and legal counsel. The new office will be the first of many significant changes for the firm.

Puerto Rico Office Contact Information
Metro Office Park
7 Calle 1, Suite 204
Guaynabo, PR 00968
T: 939-399-2150

For more information on Gang & Associates, visit https://www.veteransdisabilityinfo.com/ or call + 1 908-850-9999

About Gang & Associates

We are a premier Veteran Disability Law Firm that has represented more than 1,000 appeals at the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims and recovered millions of dollars on behalf of disabled veterans. Gang & Associates maintains a singular focus on veterans' benefits laws. Through sophisticated case-management software Gang & Associates have developed a finely tuned system to organize and process V.A. disability claims.

We represent U.S. veterans who have diminished work capacity due to injuries and medical conditions resulting from their service. Specializing in complex cases, we serve clientele living anywhere in the world.

Patsy Pardo
Gang & Associates
+1 939-881-0815
