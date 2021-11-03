Call for Submissions: Aspiring and Experienced Artists’ Applications for the Gwendolyn Stine Scholarship

Barnstone Studios is accepting applications for the 2021 Winter Gwendolyn Stine Scholarship

Winners Will Receive a Full Scholarship: 10-Part Fundamentals of Design Course plus Six Months of Barnstone Certified Master Guide One-to-One Coaching

THURMONT, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Once again, Barnstone Studios is accepting applications for the Gwendolyn Stine Scholarship, created to honor Myron Barnstone’s protégé Gwendolyn Stine: artist, spiritual sage, passionate art teacher, and Barnstone Master Guide, one of an elite group of distinguished Barnstone Studios alumni who studied directly with the late master art teacher. Barnstone Studios is delighted to continue in our celebration of the magnificent body of work Gwendolyn created, and the many students she inspired, by continuing her legacy through this scholarship.

The Gwendolyn Stine Scholarship is open to all students of the arts, from beginners to established professionals, who are interested in advancing their skills through graduate-level training and instruction in the classical atelier style.

Scholarship applicants should submit an application on the Application Page along with a representation of their current drawing skills. Interested applications should refer to the Application page for additional requirements. The deadline for submitting applications is midnight, December 10th, 2021. Winners will be announced December 20th, 2021.

Winners of the Scholarship will receive the complete Barnstone Method 10-part video series; this series represents the most comprehensive drawing & design course available on the fundamentals of drawing and design, and includes in-depth lectures and exercises that cover dimensional still life arrangement, the sphere in the cube, the value zone system, the Golden Section, and more. Recipients of the Scholarship will also enjoy the expert guidance of a certified Barnstone Master Guide for six months. They will also receive the Introduction to Drawing & Design Workbook, a plaster Perrier bottle and hand-crafted red oak calipers, all essential tools for mastering Barnstone Method drawing skills.

A percentage of the sale of every Myron Barnstone artwork supports the Scholarship. In addition, the award is funded in part through the newly-relaunched Barnstone Studios Patreon community. Patrons who support the Barnstone Art Education project through monthly donations receive discounts on Barnstone classes and resources, and are afforded access to videos, interviews, and participation in Patron-only events.

To learn more about Gwendolyn Stine and the memorial scholarship, please visit our website’s Scholarship information page.

To learn more about Myron Barnstone and The Barnstone Method, please visit our Barnstone Studios website https://www.barnstonestudios.com/.

Barnstone Studios at 202 A East Main Street, Thurmont, Maryland, is dedicated to fostering an appreciation of fine art, and helping to make art education accessible to all who desire to develop their talent and enrich their lives. Additional information about Barnstone Method classes, the Patreon program, private coaching from Barnstone Master Guides, original works or limited edition prints and other related products is available online at Barnstone Studios, or by calling 301.788.6241.

