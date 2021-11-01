Submit Release
TERP LDPLIP program now accepting grant applications

Administered by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the Texas Emissions Reduction Plan is now accepting applications for the Light-Duty Motor Vehicle Purchase or Lease Incentive Program. Rebates are available statewide for eligible light-duty motor vehicles purchased or leased in Texas on or after Sept. 1, 2021.

  • Rebates of up to $5,000 are available for up to 1,000 eligible compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquified petroleum gas (LPG or propane) vehicles.
  • Rebates of up to $2,500 are available for up to 2,000 eligible electric drive (plug-in or plug-in hybrid) or hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

Applications will be accepted and considered on a first-come, first-served basis until 5 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2023, or until all available funds have been awarded.

Application forms are available on the TERP Light Duty webpage.

For more information, contact TERP toll­free at 800-919-TERP (8377) or by email at terp@tceq.texas.gov.

