Commerce to Operate International Protocol Office

Beginning today, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce (Commerce) will house the Oklahoma Chief International Protocol Office. The office was moved from the Secretary of State’s office after the passage of HB1140 during the 2021 legislative session which went into effect on Nov. 1, 2021.

The Office of International Protocol is responsible for Oklahoma’s global affairs. As the agency charged with this office, Commerce will provide country-specific briefings, and expert protocol assistance, including oversight and technical assistance to Oklahoma officials receiving foreign guests or to officials travelling on behalf of Oklahoma outside the United States. Commerce will also serve as the main point of contact for diplomatic visits and events and for coordinating the sister state relationships.

“We welcome the addition of this office to Commerce,” said Brent Kisling, Commerce Executive Director. “Our team has many existing relationships with consulates and dignitaries. By operating the Chief International Protocol Office, we can now better align business efforts with diplomacy, strengthening Oklahoma’s position on the global stage.”

Christy Busch will serve as Chief of International Protocol. Busch is also a member of Commerce’s Business Development Team, specializing in global recruiting and trade. She has worked for Commerce for more than eight years and has two decades of experience in the international business and relations fields.