CLOUD CITY MEDICAL EXPANDS ITS AROUND-THE-CLOCK OXYGEN MONITORING AND DELIVERY SERVICES TO CHAFFEE COUNTY
Cloud City Medical of Leadville, Colorado - Oxygen & Medical Equipment Outfitters in the Heart of the Rockies Since 2002
In-Home Medical Equipment and Oxygen Services Provider Provides Second-Source Alternative for Seniors Who Experience Delayed or Interrupted Oxygen Deliveries
It’s exciting for us to expand our oxygen services to Chaffee County because we are local to the area and understand its unique altitude-related issues so well.””BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, USA, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud City Medical announces the expansion of its around-the-clock oxygen monitoring and delivery services to Chaffee County. The highly respected locally owned and operated in-home medical equipment and oxygen services provider creates a new second-source alternative for Chaffee County seniors who experience delayed or interrupted oxygen deliveries.
— Carson Meyer, Manager of Cloud City Medical in Leadville
Cloud City Medical’s newly expanded services to Chaffee County results from its local knowledge of patient-experienced service issues attributable to the departure of a nationwide oxygen provider with multiple locations. Unfortunately, their swift departure created oxygen monitoring outages and inconsistent oxygen deliveries to Chaffee County seniors.
Its oxygen service expansion to Chaffee County demonstrates Cloud City Medical’s commitment to improving quality of life with a compassionate and personalized patient care continuum for seniors when their oxygen monitoring or replenishment becomes disrupted and unreliable.
“Residents of Chaffee and Lake Counties share living at between 7,500 and 14,420 feet of altitude,” says Carson Meyer, manager of Cloud City Medical in Leadville. “It’s exciting for us to expand our oxygen services to Chaffee County because we are local to the area and understand its unique altitude-related issues so well.”
Cloud City Medical associates are Lake County neighbors and residents who fully understand what it takes to live, work, and play at altitude. Therefore, being locally accessible and altitude-knowledgeable is especially beneficial when discussing and making recommendations to seniors for CPAP and oxygen products and services.
Without an adequate oxygen supply, even moderate altitude exposure by seniors can bring on hypoxemia, sympathetic activation, and pulmonary hypertension that results in reduced exercise capacity. Cloud City Medical associates are well-trained in altitude safety protocols and serve as a valuable local resource to residents and visitors when at altitude.
“Cloud City Medical in Leadville is Committed to Improving Quality of Life, Mobility, and Safety for ALL Ages with Superior Products, Services, and Highly-Trained Associates when Personal Independence Becomes a Challenge,” Lonnie Dorcey and Associates
