STARRS Launches Stand Against Racism and Radicalism in the Military
Upcoming ‘Orbit Shot’ on Veteran’s Day Planned to Raise Awareness
STARRS recognizes that America is battling an enemy that has infiltrated our military and our service academies”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services (STARRS) a 501(c)3 headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, was established recently to unify and inspire Americans to acquire a deep understanding of the Nation’s unique heritage and to develop a lasting love for their country.
— Rod Bishop, Lt Gen, USAF (Ret), STARRS BOD Chairman & President
The genesis of STARRS, Inc. began when a small group of interested individuals viewed a three-minute United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) football team coaches’ video promoting Black Lives Matter (BLM). “The video was naïve and an unintended endorsement of a Marxist political organization, Black Lives Matter, and we discovered the invasion of this poisonous neo-Marxist ideology was occurring across the Services,” said Rod Bishop, Lt Gen, USAF (Ret), STARRS Board of Directors Chairman & President.
Video at the link: https://gazette.com/news/video-air-force-football-team-speaks-out-for-black-lives-matter-movement/video_5c947cd0-801d-5409-9f48-a25e9eea8ec9.html
Because of these developments, the group of founders decided to create –STARRS to educate on the perils of Critical Race Theory (CRT). “STARRS recognizes that America is battling an enemy that has infiltrated our military and our service academies,” said Bishop. “As former service members and American patriots, our oath to defend the Constitution has no expiration date—that’s why we’re leading the fight to eradicate racism and radicalism from our armed forces.”
STARRS is now working with the military armed services. “We are addressing issues to promote unity, not division,” according to Bishop. “STARRS seeks to educate military leaders, the men and women that serve, and the American people of the dangers of the cojoined, anti-American ideology of neo-Marxism and Critical Race Theory.”
Today, the group has grown to more than 3000 individuals, including 14 General Officers, service academy graduates, retired and active-duty officers and enlisted and other concerned citizens. “We believe ensuring that the U.S. military remains free of politics, while strictly adhering to the U.S. Constitution, is vital to U.S. national security and a secure and free Constitutional Republic.” he said.
One recent donor said this about the value of STARRS:
“As a retired veteran whose active career spanned through the Vietnam Era until beyond Desert Storm, the majority of my youth was on active duty fighting the expansion of Communism during the Cold War. To be honest, the nation appeared safe . . . so long as the Marxist threat was attacking from the outside. But now it has metastasized, like a cancer, and is attacking from the inside where it is exponentially more dangerous—inside military academies, the ivory palaces of education from universities, down through K-12. STARRS please keep up the good fight . . . this battle must be won!”
Overall, the founders intend STARRS to become a dynamic and influential force to promote balance, unity, and adherence to the U.S. Constitution and to prevent the politicization of the service academies and the Department of Defense. “We envision service academies and armed forces that shall always faithfully serve the American people while remaining apolitical, colorblind and unified,” Bishop said.
STARRS is collaborating with nationally recognized organizations including the Center for Military Readiness, Flag Officers for America, Take Charge MN, and The Calvert Group, and has a list of 80 other affiliations being explored.
A special Veteran’s Day event “Orbit Shot” is being planned in Colorado Springs. “We want to motivate veterans to remember and re-commit to their oath to ‘support and defend’ the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” said Bishop.
STARRS plans to celebrate Martin Luther King’s birthday on January 15, 2022, with an event in Colorado Springs acknowledging U.S. military contributions in promoting unity and cohesion. Details will be available on the STARRS website.
The STARRS website is a practical resource for those wanting to “join the fight.” Currently, viewers will find news and information on the Nation’s founding principles, the U.S. Constitution, stories of faith and courage, Marxism, Critical Race Theory and more. The site contains a book club and a newsletter subscription is available.
The organization offers free membership and has speakers available for local, veteran or community events.
STARRS Board members, Founders (*), and officers are listed below:
Rod Bishop*, Lt Gen, USAF (Ret) BOD, Chairman & President
Dr. Ron Scott*, Col, USAF (Ret) BOD Vice-Chairman, Exec VP
Ron Olds*, Maj, USAF (Ret) BOD, VP, Administration
Chris Petty, BG, U.S. Army (Ret) BOD, VP, External Affairs
Rich Haynie*, Lt Col, USAF (Ret) BOD, VP, Finance
John Brockman*, Col, USAF (Ret) BOD, VP, Strategy
Sam Thiessen*, Col, U.S. Army (Ret) BOD, Education Chairman
Ken Battle*, CMSgt, USAFR (Ret) BOD
Bruce Davey*, former LCDR, U.S. Navy BOD
Patti Stuart, former Capt, USAF BOD
Brent Ramsey, Captain, USN (Ret) Director at Large
Sen (Ret) Mike Rose*, Maj, USAFR (Ret) VP, General Counsel
Mike Pefley, Col, USAF (Ret) VP, Communications
Dennis Haugh, former Capt, USAF VP, Information Technology
Wayne Wilkins, former Capt, USAF VP, Marketing
Learn more about STARRS: Established in Spring 2021, STARRS, a 501(3)c pending IRS approval, provides an educational resource on on racism and radicalism in the military services. Contact and learn more about STARRS and how you can help oppose racism and radicalism in the services at https://www.starrs.us.
