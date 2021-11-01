Daniel Everett Named Warden at Pasquotank Correctional Institution

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice has named Daniel Everett as the new warden of the Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City.

Everett had been the associate warden for operations at Pamlico Correctional in Bayboro since 2018.

“Warden Everett has led a life of service to our prisons and to our country,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “He has two decades of hands-on experience and used to work in the prison he will lead. He is a welcome addition to our team of wardens who work hard to protect our communities with care and commitment.”

In his new position, Everett is responsible for all operations at the prison, which houses close and minimum custody adult males.

The prison is comprised of four buildings, which include a visiting area, recreation area, dining hall, warehouse, vocational and academic classrooms, medical and mental health offices, and administrative offices.

Offenders work in kitchen, janitorial and maintenance duties. An education program prepares offenders for the high school equivalency test, as well as vocational programs. Everett’s main goal is to hire and retain high-quality staff members.

“We have jobs for dedicated people who are interested in a career in public service, to protect their communities,” he said. “These are important jobs with an important mission.”

A veteran employee to state government, Everett began his career with the Department of Public Safety in 2000 as a correctional officer at Pasquotank Correctional.

The next year, he transferred to Craven Correctional, where he was promoted to sergeant in 2003, to lieutenant in 2006 and to captain in 2009. In 2018, he returned to Pasquotank and then was promoted to associate warden for operations at Pamlico Correctional.

An Army veteran, Everett served from 1992 to 1998, and held the rank of sergeant.

He holds a North Carolina Criminal Justice and Training Standards general instruction training certificate, and is an instructor in cell extraction, use of pepper spray and controls, restraints and defensive techniques.

His hobbies include sports and fishing.