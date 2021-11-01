Submit Release
­Parking-only rest area in Warren County to close Nov. 15 for the winter

AMES, Iowa – Nov. 1, 2021 – The Iowa Department of Transportation is announcing the temporary closure of the undeveloped rest area at milepost 51 on southbound Interstate 35 in Warren County beginning Nov. 15, 2021.

The rest area is used mostly by commercial motor carriers. Because the ramp from the rest area to I-35 is on an incline, large vehicles often have trouble getting traction to merge onto I-35 during winter weather, causing a dangerous situation on the roadway.

The rest area is expected to reopen in late April 2022.

The closure is set to begin at 9 a.m. Nov. 15, but please watch www.511ia.org for any change to that schedule.

Contact: Steve McMenamin at 515-239-1680 or steven.mcmenamin@iowadot.us

