Michigan Green Schools program transitions to EGLE stewardship

October 29, 2021

High-quality environmental education support grows to 400 schools

The Michigan Green Schools program has transitioned from a nonprofit to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). Educators and students will continue receiving the same high-quality support for environmental stewardship education for Michigan teachers and students.

More than 400 public and private schools participate in Michigan Green Schools, which provides stewardship-themed activities and information to support environmental education in grades pre-K through 12. The program joins annual Earth Day activities and EGLE Classroom in supporting environmental education.

Schools may qualify for various levels of stewardship by earning points for activities:

Green School | 10 total activities with at least two activities from each of the four categories

| 10 total activities with at least two activities from each of the four categories Emerald School | 15 total activities with at least two activities from each of the four categories

| 15 total activities with at least two activities from each of the four categories Evergreen School | 20 total activities with at least two activities from each of the four categories

The four categories of activities for official Green School qualification are:

Reduce/Reuse/Recycle

Energy

Environmental Protection

Miscellaneous

The former Michigan Green Schools webpage has transitioned to a webpage within EGLE; however, the information and look will remain consistent.

The current 2021-22 application form and current information can be found on that webpage. The contact information for county coordinators has also been updated and is available.

The process for 2021-22 will remain the same. As a reminder, the Michigan Green Schools application deadline is March 1, 2022, and forms must be returned to county coordinators by that date.

Questions about the program can be directed to Chrissie Pearce at PearceC@Michigan.gov

