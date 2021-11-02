54 Day Challenge to Promote Season of Compassion from Thanksgiving to MLK Day
Beyond This and Faith Academics create social initiative in response to shooting at Indiana football game and the need for unity across the country
At that moment, I knew we had to do something to help unite our cities and nation. One thought immediately came to mind. We needed a movement of compassion.”INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond This, an Indiana non-profit organization focused on mentoring and life coaching, and Faith Academics, a Florida company supporting online learning through character-based education, have joined forces to create the 54 Day Challenge, a social campaign to impact Indianapolis and communities around the country.
— Todd Melloh, President of Beyond This
The 54 Day Challenge will encourage individuals to embrace a season of compassion from November 25, 2021 (Thanksgiving Day) to January 17, 2022 (MLK Day). Participants will receive a daily email or text message during the campaign to inspire and promote civic unity through acts of kindness, non-violence, and common decency. A live Celebration of Compassion event is planned for MLK Day in Indianapolis and will be streamed across the country.
According to Todd Melloh, President of Beyond This, the concept behind the 54 Day Challenge arose after a shooting ended the football game between Ben Davis High School and Carmel High School in the 4th quarter earlier this year at the Ben Davis stadium. Melloh's son Luke is an assistant football coach and teacher at Ben Davis High School. “This senseless act didn’t just disrupt a game,” said Melloh. “It rattled the community and added more tension to a city already struggling with recurring violence and social strife. Not to mention, it shook my world as my son was on the field during the shooting. At that moment, I knew we had do something to help unite our cities and nation. One thought immediately came to mind. We needed a movement of compassion.”
Melloh then approached Chuck Wolfe, CEO of Faith Academics, with his concept and together they created the 54 Day Challenge. “We wanted a defined period where individuals could be intentional in their acts of compassion,” said Wolfe. “There are exactly 54 days from Thanksgiving to MLK Day. We thought it we would be appropriate to start on a day that embraces community and the hope of a new beginning and end on a day that celebrates a man who lived his life in pursuit of that dream. In addition, 2022 also represents the 54th year anniversary of the death of MLK.” While both Beyond This and Faith Academics have a focus on education, the campaign is not limited to students and schools. It is open to any person or organization that wants to make a positive impact in their community. Individuals and groups can register for the challenge at www.54days.us.
The 54 Day Challenge will also serve as the first social initiative of FaithPrep Academy of Indiana, a private online school for grades K-12. According to Wolfe, who developed the FaithPrep model to combine online learning with character-based education in a faith environment, this type of community project rests at the heart of the company. “Our focus is preparing students to become life leaders who will put the interests of others in front of self to impact their communities for good. This created an opportunity to lead by example as we prepare to launch our FaithPrep schools across the country.” Second semester courses for FaithPrep Indiana start the week after MLK Day.
###
About Beyond This
Todd Melloh is the Founder and President of Beyond This, an Indiana-based non-profit organization that provides mentoring and life coaching for students and adults through a unique assessment tool and curriculum. Todd spent more than 25 years in the development, marketing, and public relations field, including stints with the Indianapolis Colts and Ball State Athletics. He then served as the International Director of Marketing with Samaritan’s Feet before founding Beyond This. Todd lives in Russiaville, IN with his wife Carrie and their four boys. More information can be found at www.beyondthis.net.
About Faith Academics, LLC
Chuck Wolfe is the Founder and CEO of Faith Academics, an education management organization that supports online learning through its unique FaithPrep model that helps students pursue their life calling and impact the world as servant learners. Its initial project is the FaithPrep Academy of Indiana, a full-time private online school for grades K-12. Chuck has more than 30 years of professional experience as a teacher, attorney, business leader and entrepreneur, including 12 years developing, launching and leading online schools. He lives in Tampa, FL with his wife Debi. More information about Faith Academics can be found at www.faithprep.com.
For more information about the 54 Day Challenge, please visit www.54days.us.
Todd Melloh
Beyond This
+1 317-417-3525
email us here