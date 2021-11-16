Working Towards an Inclusive Future
National Black Chamber Of Commerce Announces Diversity Recruiting Center To Connect Employers With Skilled Diverse Talent.
As the U.S. continues to experience record labor shortages, racial disparities in unemployment rates persist across the country”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proceeds to benefit and empower African American and Minority Communities through grants and programs to support entrepreneurship.
The National Black Chamber of Commerce ® (NBCC) has partnered with Diversified Workplace to launch The Diversity Recruiting Center to increase representation of Blacks in the Workforce.
"As the U.S. continues to experience record labor shortages, racial disparities in unemployment rates persist across the country" states Karen Harlan, Senior Team Lead of Diversified Workplace. For example, September 2021 unemployment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a 7.9% unemployment rate for Blacks, as to 4.2% Whites. This divide speaks to a need for increased resources and technology to support employers in their search for diverse talent throughout the majority of industry segments. The NBCC’s Diversity Recruiting Center has a mission to facilitate a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce by offering companies a centralized resource from which to source personnel from historically underrepresented groups.
“Proceeds from the Diversity Recruiting Center are invested in African American and Minority communities through activities which encourage and enable entrepreneurship”, states Charles H. DeBow, III, Executive Director of the NBCC. Black business ownership rates have decreased more than 50% since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this partnership will fuel the increase in representation of African Americans in the workforce while providing resources to enable small diverse businesses.
Diversity Recruiting Center is a Diversity & Inclusion focused job board focused on creating employment connections to increase representation of African Americans in the workforce.
National Black Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to economically empowering and sustaining African American communities through entrepreneurship and capitalistic activity within the US and via interaction with the African Diaspora.
