Shaw Industries Group, Inc. to expand operations in Aiken County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (Shaw), a leading global flooring provider, today announced plans to expand its operations in Aiken County. The approximately $400 million investment will create more than 300 new jobs at the manufacturing facility, which creates fiber used to manufacture residential carpet.

Located at 136 East Frontage Road in Aiken, Shaw’s expansion will increase the company’s manufacturing capacity and support future growth for new products. This location currently employs more than 600 associates.

The expansion is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. Individuals interested in joining the Shaw team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. Aiken County was also awarded two Set-Aside grants, totaling $1,750,000, to assist with costs related to this project.

QUOTES

“Our expansion in Aiken represents a significant, long-term investment in our people and processes that will allow us to meet current and future projected market demand for high-quality carpet products. This investment positions Shaw well for the future and represents tremendous career opportunities for current and future associates.” -Shaw Executive Vice President of Operations David Morgan

“Shaw benefits from a talented, well-trained associate base in Aiken County. We’re proud to have been a part of the community for almost 20 years and look forward to continuing to make a positive impact.” -Shaw Plant 78 (Aiken, S.C.) Plant Manager John Riley

“The expansion of Shaw Industries Group, Inc.’s operations in Aiken County signals yet another vote of confidence by this great company in South Carolina and our people. Congratulations to Shaw on this $400 million investment that will create more than 300 new jobs for our citizens.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina continues to provide the business climate where companies can find long-term success. Shaw has been a part of the Aiken community for nearly two decades which makes today’s announcement and the opportunities it represents even more exciting.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“The Aiken County Council appreciates Shaw’s decision to expand its Aiken County operations. This announcement is a grand slam for Aiken County and represents the largest single capital investment in the county in over a decade. With an approximately $400 million capital investment and more than 300 new jobs to be created, this is a win-win for both Shaw and Aiken County.” -Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker

"A company like Shaw has options where to deploy a job creation and capital investment opportunity of this significance. We are grateful they chose Aiken County. It shows a company that is pleased with the business conditions that Aiken County Council works hard to maintain. Congratulations to Shaw and Aiken County!" -Economic Development Partnership Chairman Gary Stooksbury