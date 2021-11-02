Business Reporter: How the IoT can be harnessed to make a business greener and their customers more satisfied
Businesses managing their multi-layer IoT ecosystem with the same provider will be more competitiveLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Cyril Deschanel, Managing Director at Tele2 IoT explains the value IoT can add to a business beyond connecting physical objects with the digital world, as well as how IoT service providers can assist businesses on their IoT transformation journeys.
IoT systems have three different layers, including hardware or physical devices and sensors that capture data, the connectivity required to integrate them into a unified network, and the software that orchestrates an IoT system’s operation and applies analytics to collected data. Given the complexity of IoT projects, a provider that can deal with all three aspects is key to the efficient management of any IoT deployment. Monitoring customer behaviour by analysing data captured at IoT endpoints offers excellent opportunities to improve and personalise the customer experience while equipping objects with sensors and connecting them can also be harnessed to make a business operation more energy efficient and therefore greener.
What is unique to Tele2 IoT’s services is their reliable IoT network and unified platform, as well as their global reach relying on 580 roaming partners across more than 180 countries. The Tele2 IoT team’s expertise ensures that the company’s general technological offering responds to individual use cases, and price models and security remain at the forefront of IoT projects.
IoT can also be harnessed to generate new revenue streams and improve ROI, and by combining technology with AI and the Blockchain businesses can reach unprecedented efficiencies and glean invaluable business intelligence.
To learn more about IoT systems and their deployment, watch the video.
•• About Business Reporter ••
Business Reporter is an award-winning supplement published in the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, City AM and online, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting businesses to a global audience. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
•• About Tele2 IoT ••
Tele2 AB is a European telecommunications operator headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Its IoT arm offers a gamut of IoT services including connectivity, data transfer and SIM management. Tele2 launched its first public 5G network in Sweden on 24 May 2020.
https://tele2iot.com/
Business Reporter
Press
+44 20 8349 4363
email us here