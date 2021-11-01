Berlin based RENT24 announces Joint Venture with Village Groupe for India entry
Launching coworking spaces within mixed-use properties all over IndiaBERLIN, GERMANY, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With coworking spaces in Berlin, Amsterdam, New York, London and Tel Aviv RENT24 is one of the biggest coworking providers in Europe, the US and Asia. This joint venture with Village Groupe opens India chapter for RENT24 where hybrid work is becoming new normal and coworking is gaining popularity even in the Tier-2,3 cities.
RENT24 is a global network for innovators, enablers and enterprises of all sizes empowering members around the world through beautiful workspaces, networking events, knowledge opportunities, business solutions, and accelerator programs.
Says Deepak Kumar Sharma, President & CEO of Village Groupe: “In the post-pandemic world coworking centres provide a flexible working environment for incubating new ventures and also support high growth ambitions. Unlike other coworking service providers we will be focusing on mixed-use developments to offer a complete ecosystem packaging the best of F&B options and entertainment in the same building”.
Village Groupe is a new age real-estate startup with a portfolio of multiple assets under development next to India’s major cities, across New Delhi, Bangalore and Pune. The group is endorsed by reputed partners and has successfully created vertically integrated platforms offering outlet centres, cinema exhibition, food courts and branded family entertainment centres.
Says Robert Bukvic, Founder & CEO of RENT24: “As the new normal takes shape, innovative initiatives are needed more than ever before to meet the challenges facing us. Our company’s innovation ecosystem is a network of individuals, entities, resources and structures that join forces in a way that catalyzes new products, ideas, methods, systems, and even ways of life. Coworking spaces have proven themselves internationally as incubators for new forms of work and we look forward to playing an even bigger role in the Indian startup ecosystem”.
About Village Groupe:
Village Groupe is a Retail - Real Estate conglomerate that has successfully incubated multiple vertically integrated world class concepts for the Indian market using an innovative asset-light approach focusing on developments near airports, Tier - 2/3 cities and major highways. Its unique partnership approach has created some of the fastest growing companies like; Village Outlets - co-developing outlet centres across major Indian cities; CinePort - a cinema exhibition platform with an offering of mid-sized branded family entertainment centres, e-sports venues, and Virtual Reality arenas; and Village Food Courts - a leading F&B platform offering multiple branded food options within local shopping centres and also on major highways.
Village Groupe aspires to be a leader in themed commercial real estate developments across India offering the best of the world on a platter for both consumers and real-estate investors.
About RENT24:
RENT24 is a German-based coworking space provider founded by Robert Bukvic in 2015. The company has its spaces in more than 40 locations in three continents serving 35,000+ members worldwide and offers 500+ third party co-operations.
RENT24 ecosystem offers global presence within prime locations like New York, London, Amsterdam and Berlin popular with millennials as well as older generations who are accustomed to traditional workspace concepts.
