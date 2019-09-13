Coworking provider rent24 expands product portfolio

BERLIN , GERMANY, September 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- rent24, one of the world’s largest coworking providers, continues its successful growth by introducing a new franchise system. “In response to the high demand we decided to take this step along our growth path. We kicked off our franchise efforts by agreeing to work with several American and European partners” says founder and CEO Robert Bukvić.Entrepreneurs and property owners benefit from the established brand of rent24 as well as the operative efficiency and the leverage of technology the company has developed. “We are one of few providers who have industrialized their operational processes. This results to a faster growing community through our new franchise partners. Moreover, rent24 has proven to be successful due to the tailor-made solutions for corporates and start-ups. The technology platform supports all existing and future coworking operators to organize and optimize their entire day-to-day-operations ” states Bukvić.In addition to the organic growth of rent24, the acquisition of several locations across Europe, North America and the Middle East was part of the company’s success story. “The existing management team hereby always stays on board, hence the local expertise is one of our core competencies. Both, our members as well as rent24 benefit from it” says the 39-year-old founder.



