rent24 opens Europe’s first co-fooding concept in Amsterdam’s Magna Plaza shopping centre
• The company is extending its co-working and co-living range to co-fooding
• Food start-ups present themselves alongside established restaurateurs
Stalls instead of desks: rent24, a leading European co-working and co-living provider, is to open Europe’s first co-fooding concept with the food court in Amsterdam’s Magna Plaza shopping centre. The former post office building - built in 1895 - is located in the centre of Amsterdam at Nieuwezijds Voorburgwal 182. “Our co-working spaces bring together entrepreneurs, start-ups and large companies. At the food court, we want to offer food start-ups the same opportunity to present themselves alongside established providers,” said Robert Bukvic, founder and CEO of rent24 GmbH.
Thanks to its central location, the Gothic façade and the wide range of products and services on offer, the shopping centre is still just as popular today with tourists and locals. Once the second floor renovation is completed in autumn 2018, visitors can look forward to a wide range of cuisines in completely new surroundings. Commenting on the new business area Bukvic said: “We want to offer a comprehensive package. So alongside work, leisure and accommodation, food is the next logical step. We want to develop further and we are constantly working on new ideas.” rent24 is already successfully running two of its own restaurant concepts in Berlin in Erntezeit and Urban Supply, a third named White & Rose is to open soon. Anja Wesbuer, General Manager for the Netherlands at rent24 added: “The building is not only a shopping centre, but also a tourist attraction and one of the city’s landmarks. That’s why I am doubly proud that we have gained approval for this.”
About rent24
rent24 offers freelancers, start-ups and established companies a comprehensive package in the co-working and co-living sectors. Its services range from flexible workspaces and offices to accommodation in elaborately designed co-living spaces, various dining concepts and its own gym. rent24 currently has locations in Germany, Israel, the Netherlands and the USA. For further information see www.rent24.com.
