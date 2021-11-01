Motorcycle Ohio Announces $2.5 Million in Funding for Motorcycle Rider Training

For Immediate Release: November 1, 2021

Columbus – Motorcycle Ohio, a division of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, today announced $2.5 million in available funding for government agencies and nonprofit organizations that are interested in offering certified motorcycle rider training.

Motorcycle Ohio establishes motorcycle safety and education programs to provide affordable motorcycle rider training courses in order to reduce fatalities and injuries on Ohio’s roadways through rider education, public information campaigns, and licensing improvement.

“In addition to wearing the proper gear, comprehensive motorcycle rider training is crucial for new and experienced riders to safely navigate Ohio’s roadways,” said Michele Piko, Motorcycle Ohio State Program Coordinator. “This funding will ensure programs offer certified training to build and enhance riders’ skills.”

Funding assistance is available to applicants to provide Basic Rider Skills for beginners, Basic Rider Skills for the returning rider, and Basic Rider Skills – 2 as an early-season refresher, to bond with a new motorcycle, or to gain experience riding with a passenger. Applicants must meet specific parameters and other necessary requirements to be eligible for an award. For more information, visit the Motorcycle Ohio website or email mogen@dps.ohio.gov. The deadline for applications is Dec. 31.

For more than 30 years, Motorcycle Ohio has provided Ohio’s riders the opportunity to improve their skills and make the roadways safer for all motorists. The state has over 400,000 registered motorcycles, 600,000 endorsed riders, and issues 40,000 motorcycle permits per year. When combining those numbers, this makes Ohio the fifth largest state in total ridership. Funded by motorcycle plate fees and class registrations, Motorcycle Ohio’s objectives is to provide affordable, effective education programs while promoting awareness to other road users. To learn more about Motorcycle Ohio, please visit www.Motorcycle.ohio.gov.

