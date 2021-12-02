Linden Botanicals Offers Health Made Simple Extracts in Affordable, Smaller Sizes
Health Made Simple products support immune health, stress relief, energy, memory, mood, kidney and health, digestion, hormonal balance, and detox/cleanse.
Our Health Made Simple extracts give people the opportunity to try the world's healthiest extracts in smaller, more affordable sizes. Colorful packaging makes it easy to distinguish the 12 options.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Linden Botanicals' Health Made Simple line of healthy extracts provide the company's bulk extracts in smaller, more affordable sizes. Each of the 12 boxed extracts focuses on an individual health concern. The extracts provide immune support, stress relief, energy support, memory support, mood support, kidney support, joint support, digestive support, inflammation support, hormonal balance support, and detox/cleanse support. Each box contains 50 servings.
Products in the Health Made Simple line include the following:
AHHH! Stress Relief Support contains Ocimum sanctum extract, also called Tulsi and Holy Basil. It offers stress relief for body systems during stressful times. Known as the Queen of Herbs, Ocimum extract can’t magically change your mood, but it can moderate cortisol to help protect body systems during stressful times.
ACHOO! Immune Support contains Phyllanthus niruri extract, a “super cop” that helps defeat bacteria and viruses. With 100+ bioactive compounds, Phyllanthus offers more health benefits than any other plant in the world to help defeat invading bacteria and viruses.
OM! Mood Support contains Polygala tenuifolia extract, also called Yuan Zhi. A favorite of Buddhist monks for centuries, Polygala may provide mood support, ease anxiety, improve sleep quality, heighten creative thinking, discharge repressed emotions, and enhance dreaming.
YOWZA! Anti-Inflammation Support contains Paeonia lactiflora extract, also called White Peony Root. Named for the healer Paeon, said to heal the gods’ wounds during the Trojan War, Paeonia provides anti-inflammation support.
SAVVY! Brain Health Support contains Vaccinium uliginosum extract, also called Bilberry and Bog Blueberry. Vaccinium is used to support clarity and focus. Adding Vaccinium extract to the diet may improve short-term memory, navigational skills, balance, and coordination, as well as help aging neurons communicate again.
OOMPH! Energy Support contains Cistanche tubulosa extract. Cistanche works at a sub-cellular level to provide energy support, help to lower fatigue, support mitochondrial health, and improve sexual health. It also contains anti-depressant properties.
“Our Health Made Simple extracts give people the opportunity to try the world's healthiest extracts in smaller, more affordable sizes,” says Linden Botanicals owner Michael Van der Linden. “We also decided to have a little fun with this line of products. Colorful packaging makes it easy to distinguish the 12 options. Each eco-friendly box contains 50 servings."
Additional Health Made Simple products include the following:
ACK! Joint Health Support contains Terminalia chebula extract, also called Haritaki. Terminalia supports joint health and can help to reduce joint stiffness, pain, and inflammation. It is used to strengthen joint tissues in order to help people find their way to being active again.
HURRAH! Hormonal Balance Support contains Semen cuscutae extract, also called Tu Si Zi. Semen cuscutae supports immune system health, sexual and reproductive health, and hormonal balance.
SWISH! Detox/Cleanse Support contains Phyllanthus niruri extract. By supporting the liver and renal systems, Phyllanthus acts as a diuretic to help eliminate body fluids filtered by the kidneys.
AHA! Memory Support contains Bacopa monnieri extract, also called Brahmi. Known as the plant of universal consciousness, Bacopa is used to to support memory and meditation and increase mental clarity. Ancient Vedic scholars used it to help memorize sacred texts.
GURGLE! Digestive Support contains Terminalia chebula (Haritaki) extract. Terminalia chebula supports digestive health, intestinal motility, and toxin elimination in the gut. Known as the King of All Medicines, it can help to address digestive disorders and help the body restore the stomach’s mucosal lining.
YIP-PEE! Kidney Health Support contains Phyllanthus niruri extract. The 100+ powerful bioactive compounds in Phyllanthus support kidney health and may help smooth, shrink, and ease elimination of kidney stones.
"We encourage our customers to learn everything they can about how these products can help them optimize their health," says Van der Linden. "Our product FAQ pages are a great place to start. Our website also includes hundreds of valuable health tips and resources about the world's healthiest teas and extracts, as well as our free Lessons from the Darkness e-book."
About Linden Botanicals: Linden Botanicals sell the world’s healthiest teas and extracts, including Phyllanthus niruri, Cistus incanus, Rosa rugosa (Rose Hips), and Cryptolepis sanguinolenta. These looseleaf teas and extracts provide support for immune health, stress relief, energy, memory, mood, kidney health, joint health, digestive health, inflammation, hormonal balance, and detox/cleanse. Visit www.LindenBotanicals.com to shop the online store, find hundreds of valuable health tips and resources, and get the free Lessons from the Darkness e-book, which chronicles Michael Van der Linden's four-year battle with Lyme disease.
