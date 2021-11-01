ROAD CLOSURE - VT RT 125 NEAR WHITNEY CREEK - ADD
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
A 500 ft stretch of VT Route 125 is shut down in the area of Whitney Creek Drive in Addison due to a washout in the roadway.
This closure is expected to last for throughout the night and until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Lydia Pedigo
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police B Troop
1330 Westminster Heights RD
Westminster Vt. 05158
802-722-4600
802-722-4690 Fax