ROAD CLOSURE - VT RT 125 NEAR WHITNEY CREEK - ADD

A 500 ft stretch of VT Route 125 is shut down in the area of Whitney Creek Drive in Addison due to a washout in the roadway.

This closure is expected to last for throughout the night and until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

