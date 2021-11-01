Submit Release
ROAD CLOSURE - VT RT 125 NEAR WHITNEY CREEK - ADD

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

New Haven Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

A 500 ft stretch of VT Route 125 is shut down in the area of Whitney Creek Drive in Addison due to a washout in the roadway.

 

This closure is expected to last for throughout the night and until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

 

Lydia Pedigo

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police B Troop

1330 Westminster Heights RD

Westminster Vt. 05158                                            

802-722-4600

802-722-4690 Fax

lydia.pedigo@vermont.gov

 

 

