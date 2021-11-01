National Author’s Day, Why We Celebrate And a Tribute to Ten
National Author's Day, November 1, 2021
by Fran BriggsNEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today America and parts of the world are celebrating National Author’s Day, but what does that mean? American Journalist, Fran Briggs explains why.
National Author's Day was established to encourage Americans to recognize authors who invest innumerable hours and make personal sacrifices to write books for readers who love and appreciate them.
For centuries, authors have contributed to the intellect, joy, and development of readers with little fanfare. Every year on November 1st, millions of readers celebrate authors for inspiring, educating, and entertaining them with their books.
The tradition began in 1928, when Nellie Verne Burt McPherson, a teacher and avid reader, had the inclination to reserve a day to honor authors. The United States Department of Congress officially endorsed the day on November 1, 1949.
Today, people are encouraged to buy a book for themselves or others; read an author’s latest work; post on social media using the hashtag, NationalAuthorsDay, and express their appreciation for authors who have greatly enriched their lives. It is also a great day to look for deals and discounts from authors.
"Recognizing every talented author is simply not possible. Nevertheless, readers can view a few of them here,” says American Journalist, Fran Briggs. “This tribute to the authors and their respective books reflects decades of brilliance, sacrifices, and dedication."
► Happy Brain: Rewire the brain to feel peace and well-being by Jessica F. Jones
► The Journey/The Path: The Way I See It by LaDonna Marie
► Morocco or Bust, August '69 by Michael Rowland
► The World Series Baseball’s Fall Classic by Matt Scheff
► Put It In Ink by Danyelle Scroggins
► Here Comes the Sun by Emilie Baker Loring
► Little Barrio by Robert Renteria
► Bold Enough to Say by Chontae Cuellar
► The Sheila Anthony Shaw Story: A Memoir
► The Little Black Book of Workout Motivation by Michael Matthews
