IADA Names David Monacell Chairman and Zipporah Marmor as Vice Chair
The IADA Board of Directors is delighted that David Monacell and Zipporah Marmor have accepted these important leadership positions for the upcoming year.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Association of Aircraft Dealers (IADA) has chosen David Monacell as Chairman of the Board and Zipporah Marmor as Vice Chair. Both will serve in those positions for a year. Monacell replaces outgoing chairman Joe Carfagna, Jr., president and CEO of Leading Edge, who becomes Chairman Emeritus.
— IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling
“The IADA Board of Directors is delighted that David Monacell and Zipporah Marmor have accepted these important leadership positions for the upcoming year,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “And I am personally honored that they and the other board members have agreed to their added responsibilities to guide the organization going forward,” he added
Chairman Monacell is partner in CFSJets, business aircraft broker located in Charlotte, North Carolina with locations trough the South. He has over 20 years of private aviation sales experience and he has been a partner in CFSJets since 2013. Throughout his career, he has held senior sales positions with both manufacturers and dealers, representing multiple new product lines
Vice-Chair Marmor is Vice President, Aircraft Transactions at ACASS, headquartered in Montreal, Canada with representatives in Europe, Asia, India, and the Mideast/Africa. Marmor, too, has more than 20 years of global business aviation experience spanning sales, management, & marketing. She is part of the ACASS’ international sales team and has helped drive the company’s global expansion and continued growth in vital capacities.
Rounding out the IADA officers are Board Secretary Toby Smith, Vice President of JB&A Aviation, and Treasurer Phil Winters, Vice President - Aircraft Sales & Charter Management for Western Aircraft. In addition, serving as Board Members at large are Peter Antonenko, Chief Operating Officer of Jetcraft, Chris Ellis, managing partner of Avpro, Inc., and Brad Harris, founder and CEO of Dallas Jet International.
The selections for the IADA Board of Directors was made recently at the organization's annual meeting held in Las Vegas, site of NBAA-BACE.
About IADA
The International Aircraft Dealers Association is the collective force influencing and shaping the aircraft transaction industry. With accredited Dealers of all sizes, and dozens of verified Products and Services members skilled in aircraft transactions, IADA is the acknowledged leader in developing industry standards for efficient, effective and ethical business aircraft transactions.
Working for business aircraft owners globally, IADA provides a facility for professional standards, ethics and exchange of information among its members and to the public for the purpose of creating a more efficient market, facilitating transactions and providing transparency in transactions, thereby increasing business aircraft ownership and usage worldwide. For more info about IADA go to https//iada.aero.
About IADA's AircraftExchange.com
AircraftExchange is the exclusive online marketplace for IADA. The public search portal was created to provide business jet and private jet buyers a trustworthy and efficient way to identify, locate and purchase preowned aircraft from the most ethical dealers and brokers in the world.
Only IADA accredited aircraft dealers may list used aircraft for sale on this search portal, where buyers can shop from hundreds of listings at any given time. For more info about AircraftExchange.com, go to www.AircraftExchange.com.
