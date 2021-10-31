Submit Release
News Release - Williston Barracks - Death Investigation - Underhill

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

              

CASE#: 21A104002

TROOPER: Det. Tpr. Vienna Valenti                                      

STATION: Williston                 

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/31/2021 at 1200

LOCATION: Wooded area off from Stevensville Road, Underhill, VT

VIOLATION:  Death Investigation

 

 

VICTIM: Pending the notification of next of kin/family

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

Troopers and Detectives from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks have been in the area of Stevensville Road in Underhill this afternoon investigating what appears to be a non-suspicious death.  There is no reason for public concern.  

 

Investigation into this death is ongoing and an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is pending. 

 

Underhill Jericho Fire Department assisted with removing the decedent from the wooded area. 

 

At this time, there is no further information available. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

 

 

 

 

 

Lieutenant Jason Letourneau

 

Vermont State Police

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Troop A East – (Derby & St. Johnsbury Barracks) Commander

 

Vermont State Police

Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit – Commander

 

St. Johnsbury Barracks

1068 US Route 5 Suite #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585

 

 

News Release - Williston Barracks - Death Investigation - Underhill

