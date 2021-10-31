News Release - Williston Barracks - Death Investigation - Underhill
CASE#: 21A104002
TROOPER: Det. Tpr. Vienna Valenti
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 10/31/2021 at 1200
LOCATION: Wooded area off from Stevensville Road, Underhill, VT
VIOLATION: Death Investigation
VICTIM: Pending the notification of next of kin/family
Troopers and Detectives from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks have been in the area of Stevensville Road in Underhill this afternoon investigating what appears to be a non-suspicious death. There is no reason for public concern.
Investigation into this death is ongoing and an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is pending.
Underhill Jericho Fire Department assisted with removing the decedent from the wooded area.
At this time, there is no further information available. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.
