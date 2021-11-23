Lessons from the Darkness E-Book Offers Hope During the Holiday Season
The E-Book Chronicles Linden Botanicals Owner Michael Van der Linden’s Four-Year Battle with Lyme Disease and the Lessons He Learned in His Pursuit of Health.
My struggle was real. As I discovered, a debilitating disease that brings about our darkest moments can also lead to the path of awareness and recovery. The journey isn't easy, but it’s worth it.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The free Lessons from the Darkness e-book from Linden Botanicals offers hope to those struggling during the holiday season. The e-book provides guidance to those suffering from chronic illness and highlights eight intentional, positive steps people can take to optimize their physical, mental, and emotional health. While the e-book chronicles Linden Botanicals owner Michael Van der Linden's four-year battle with Lyme disease, it also highlights step-by-step strategies to help readers cultivate a healthier way of living and a deeper sense of the importance of self-awareness, self-care, and self-love.
Linden Botanicals owner Michael Van der Linden was inspired to write the e-book after receiving a Lyme disease diagnosis and then struggling with chronic Lyme disease for almost four years. In addition, his experience with Lyme disease inspired him to open Linden Botanicals, an online store that sells a small, highly curated product line of healthy herbal teas and extracts that support physical, mental, and emotional health.
“People suffering from chronic illnesses such as Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Lyme disease, or Bartonella henselea know how pernicious such illnesses can be to their physical and mental health,” Van der Linden says. “The challenges often get worse during the holiday season. During the four years I battled Lyme disease, I fell into all the common traps. I sought advice from strangers in health-related online groups. Doctors prescribed one expensive medicine after another. On top of health complications, chronic illness took a toll on my bank account, my ability to hold down a job, my social life, and even my sense of self-worth. It became my life.”
One of the worst symptoms Michael experienced during the four years he had Lyme disease was brain fog. Brain fog is a cognitive impairment often described as slow thinking, difficulty focusing, forgetfulness, or a haziness in thought processes. Many chronic illness sufferers report that brain fog, constant pain, migraines, anxiety, swollen joints, and constant doctors’ visits leave them feeling hopeless. Losing hope can lead to problematic lifestyle changes that keep people unhealthy for the long term.
The e-book includes sections on paying attention to chronic illness warning signs, taking a holistic approach to wellness, healing with the right foods and support from herbal teas and extracts, recognizing the benefits of meditation, eliminating health-disrupting chemicals and toxins, seeking community support, and building a healthier inner voice.
“My story resonates with people because my struggle was real,” says Van der Linden. “As I discovered, a debilitating disease that brings about our darkest moments can also lead to the path of awareness and recovery. The e-book describes my highly intentional eight-part journey from chasing sickness to pursuing health. The journey isn't easy, but it’s worth it.”
About Linden Botanicals: Linden Botanicals sell the world’s healthiest teas and extracts, including Phyllanthus niruri, Cistus incanus, Rosa rugosa (Rose Hips), and Cryptolepis sanguinolenta. These looseleaf teas and extracts provide support for immune health, stress relief, energy, memory, mood, kidney health, joint health, digestive health, inflammation, hormonal balance, and detox/cleanse. Visit www.LindenBotanicals.com to shop the online store, get hundreds of valuable health tips and resources, review a list of Lyme disease resources, and download the free Lessons from the Darkness e-book, which chronicles Michael Van der Linden's four-year battle with Lyme disease.
