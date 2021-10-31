St. Albans // DUI // Leaving the Scene of an Accident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A204317

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

DATE/TIME: 10/31/2021

STREET: Morey Rd.

TOWN: Highgate

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Brosseau Rd.

WEATHER: Raining / Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Josh Feeley

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On October 2021 at 0836 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a motor vehicle that had crashed into an out building of a property at on Morey Rd. in Highgate. Investigation revealed that the operator of the truck left the scene of the crash and then was walking about ¼ of a mile from the scene of the crash. The operator was identifed as Josh Feeley and he was arrested for Suspicion of DUI. Feeley was cited to appear in court the following day 11/1/2021.

Trooper Seth Boudreau

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

(802) 524 5993