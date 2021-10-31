St. Albans // DUI // Leaving the Scene of an Accident
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A204317
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 8025245993
DATE/TIME: 10/31/2021
STREET: Morey Rd.
TOWN: Highgate
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Brosseau Rd.
WEATHER: Raining / Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Josh Feeley
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On October 2021 at 0836 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a motor vehicle that had crashed into an out building of a property at on Morey Rd. in Highgate. Investigation revealed that the operator of the truck left the scene of the crash and then was walking about ¼ of a mile from the scene of the crash. The operator was identifed as Josh Feeley and he was arrested for Suspicion of DUI. Feeley was cited to appear in court the following day 11/1/2021.
