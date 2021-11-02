Linden Botanicals Video Shows How to Brew Cistus incanus Tea, a Global Favorite
The Linden Botanicals video shows both the three-brew and one-brew methods of brewing healthy, Mediterranean Cistus incanus tea and explains which is best.
High-quality Mediterranean Cistus incanus tea is in large demand and short supply. Ours comes from Crete, and we have it in stock. Our new video shows the best way to brew this wonderful, healthy tea.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Cistus incanus tea fans have long debated the three-brew vs. one-brew method of brewing Cistus incanus looseleaf herbal tea. Linden Botanicals has created a detailed video showing how to brew Cistus incanus tea using both methods. The video also highlights the benefits and drawbacks of each method and answers common questions about Cistus incanus tea.
— Michael Van der Linden, Owner of Linden Botanicals
As the Linden Botanicals video shows, the three-brew method is labor intensive, time consuming, and complicated. The one-brew method, in turn, is much simpler and, when brewed correctly, provides the same health benefits as the three-brew method.
A groundbreaking study in Food Research International Journal considered the effects of temperature, time to brew Cistus incanus tea, and water mineral level on its total phenolic content. The study investigated the effects of the mineral content of the water used. Higher mineral content in the water caused up to a 62% decrease in the flavonal glycosides, and some compounds like gallic acid were completely left behind in the tea cream.
The amount of tea cream is usually a function of (1) temperature, (2) the ratio of water to tea leaves, and (3) the pH of the water. For Cistus incanus, the mineral content of the water is more critical than the pH.
As shown in the video, to brew Cistus incanus tea using the one-brew method, add 13 grams of Cistus incanus herbal tea (about 1/3 cup) in a one liter or one quart French press. Boil one liter of filtered water with no mineral content. Take the water off boil, then wait 90 seconds. (Flavonoids and other phenolic compounds degrade rapidly at temperatures approaching boiling.)
Next, pour the water into the French press. The Cistus incanus herbal tea will float. Press the plunger a bit to submerge the Cistus. Let the tea steep for about 25 minutes. When all of the plant material has sunk to the bottom, press the plunger all the way down. The method used here to brew Cistus incanus tea makes about four cups of tea. This uncaffeinated tea has a mild, floral flavor.
"Once you know how to brew Cistus incanus tea, you will be able to capture its full health benefits," says Michael Van der Linden, owner of Linden Botanicals. "It’s best to drink the tea within 24-36 hours of brewing, so we recommend that people make one day’s worth at a time. Members of our team drink it almost every day."
Mediterranean Cistus incanus is among the most well-studied herbs for immune system health because studies show it may have potent and broad antiviral activity against viruses. Many people like to brew Cistus incanus tea daily because it's a promising source of agents that target virus particles. In particular, Cistus incanus herbal tea may have an inhibitory effect on the multiplication of viruses, which can be used to help battle colds and influenza. For many, it may ameliorate cold and flu symptoms in about two days after drinking the first cup.
"High-quality Mediterranean Cistus incanus tea is in large demand and short supply," Van der Linden says. "Ours comes from Crete, the ancestral home of Cistus incanus, and we have it in stock. Our new video shows the best way to brew this wonderful, healthy tea."
In addition to its antiviral qualities, Cistus tea has powerful antibacterial and biofilm-breaking properties. Scientific studies suggest that the tea targets outer surface proteins, preventing the primary attachment method in biofilms. This action may reduce the virulence and reproductive ability of pathogens. Studies show Cistus incanus herbal tea also makes a wonderful mosquito and tick repellant.
Those in search of information about Cistus incanus and additional links to scientific studies about the plant can read the Linden Botanicals Cistus FAQ. Linden Botanicals sells Cistus incanus loose-leaf herbal tea and extract in its online store.
About Linden Botanicals: Linden Botanicals sells the world’s healthiest teas and extracts, including Cistus incanus, Phyllanthus niruri, Cryptolepis sanguinolenta, and Rosa rugosa (Rose Hips). These looseleaf teas and extracts provide support for immune health, stress relief, energy, memory, mood, kidney health, joint health, digestive health, inflammation, hormonal balance, and detox/cleanse. Visit www.LindenBotanicals.com to shop the online store, find hundreds of valuable health tips and resources, and download the free Lessons from the Darkness e-book, which chronicles Michael Van der Linden's four-year battle with Lyme disease.
