Paeonia lactiflora May Slow Neurodegeneration by Reducing Neuroinflammation
A recent study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology revealed the mechanism of Paeonia lactiflora in supporting treatment of Parkinson's disease.
A recent study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology revealed the mechanism of Paeonia lactiflora in supporting treatment of Parkinson's disease. The study showed how Paeonia lactiflora, also called Chinese Peony and White Peony Root, may contribute to novel drug development for the disease.
According to the study, Paeonia lactiflora may slow neurodegeneration by reducing neuroinflammation and inhibiting intrinsic and extrinsic apoptosis. It may also improve motor and non-motor symptoms by regulating the levels of neurotransmitters.
Parkinson’s disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disease worldwide, and to date there is no disease-modifying therapy that can delay its progression. Paeonia lactiflora is the herb most frequently used to support treatment for Parkinson’s disease in Traditional Chinese Medicine, and it is also a potential neuroprotective agent for neurodegenerative diseases. The study explores the underlying mechanism of Paeonia lactiflora in supporting treatment for Parkinson’s disease.
"I started Linden Botanicals after suffering from Lyme disease for almost four years," Linden Botanicals owner Michael Van der Linden says. "Chronic illness often comes with many serious side effects, including inflammation."
Parkinson’s disease is becoming the fastest growing neurological disorder, with the number of patients expected to double to 14.2 million by 2040. The clinical features of Parkinson’s disease include typical motor symptoms such as bradykinesia, resting tremor, rigidity, and postural instability, as well as non-motor symptoms such as hyposmia, sleep disorders, autonomic nervous dysfunction, and mental and cognitive disorders. At present, no disease-modifying therapy is available to delay the progression of the disease.
"Paeonia lactiflora interacts with the immune, circulatory, digestive, nervous, and renal body systems," says Van der Linden. "Today, it’s generally recognized that Paeonia lactiflora supports a whole healthy lifestyle approach related to issues with immune support, inflammation, cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome, diabetes, psychological stress, and neurocognition. There is good reason to believe that a lifestyle approach to optimal health can benefit from support with Paeonia lactiflora as a health supplement."
