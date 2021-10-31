aha! inaugurates nonstop flights from Medford, Oregon to Reno-Tahoe hub
aha! powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines is excited to become part of the Medford/southern Oregon community with its nonstop flight to Reno starting Oct. 31. The inaugural flight begins aha! service between Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport three times weekly.
“We’re looking forward to providing travelers throughout southern Oregon with the opportunity to take short trips to Reno and Lake Tahoe without the hassle of a long drive or multiple airport layovers,” said ExpressJet’s CEO Subodh Karnik. “aha!’s nonstop flight from Reno to Medford will also be a boon to incoming tourists, who will have more time to enjoy hiking, rafting, boating and fishing along the Rogue and Klamath Rivers and the beautiful Crater Lake.”
Convenient Nonstop Flights + Less Travel Time = More Trips and Vacations
Flights will operate each Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday departing Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport at 11:55 a.m. PT arriving in Reno-Tahoe at 1:05 p.m. PT. The quick 1 hour and 10 minute nonstop flight eliminates the need for time consuming connections at crowded hubs or a long drive. Nonstop flights give travelers more time for adventure and less time traveling making short, spontaneous vacations possible. Return flights will operate on the same days, departing Reno-Tahoe at 10 a.m. PT and arriving in Medford at 11:10 a.m. PT.
Special Introductory $49* Fares
aha! is offering an introductory, limited-time launch fare of $49 each way* until Nov. 15. Book at www.flyaha.com or through the aha! contact center 775-439-0888. ###
About aha!
aha! is a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines. aha! seeks to provide travelers in smaller communities, many who have seen air service reduced over the past decade through airline mergers, with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations like the Reno-Lake Tahoe region. In addition to offering value-priced, nonstop flights, aha! will soon partner with resorts, casinos and attractions to “bundle” value-priced vacation packages.
Media Contact: (404-856-1601), corpcomm@flyaha.com
www.flyaha.com
About ExpressJet Airlines
ExpressJet Airlines is the union of Atlantic Southeast Airlines and Continental Express and operates Embraer ERJ145 regional jet aircraft. Over its 35-year history, ExpressJet has operated most Embraer and Bombardier airplanes from bases across the continental United States to cities in North America, Mexico, and the Caribbean. ExpressJet is majority owned by KAir Enterprises with United Airlines holding a minority interest.
Corporate Communications contact: 404-856-1600, corpcomm@expressjet.com.
www.expressjet.com
Introductory Fare Sale
*Introductory, limited time airfare prices are one-way and include taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Must be purchased by November 15, 2021 and travel completed by December 23, 2021. Travel dates and fares are limited. Note that additional fees apply for call center bookings, baggage, etc. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Restrictions apply. Not valid on previously purchased itineraries. See www.flyaha.com for full details of fare, restrictions, and charges.
ExpressJet Corporate Communications
