Priya Samant, CEO of Abris.io

Abris.io, a company focused on NFTs and NFTs-as-a-Service, today announced that it has appointed Priya Samant as CEO

I am thrilled to join Abris.io as CEO. I am passionate about elevating society using innovation and technology. I love what Abris.io does with Blockchain and NFT to empower the innovative creators” — Priya Samant

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abris.io, a company focused on NFTs and NFTs-as-a-Service providers, today announced that it has appointed Priya Samant as Chief Executive Officer.

Priya is a social entrepreneur with extensive knowledge in the technology, arts, policy making, and entertainment domain.

She is the creator of the concept and credit title "Impact Advisor" for cause-based Cinema, primarily in Bollywood films.

"I am thrilled to join Abris.io as CEO. I am passionate about elevating society using innovation and technology. I love what Abris.io does with Blockchain and NFT to empower the innovative creators. I am also excited to see Abris.io leveraging Boston based Algorand, the greenest Blockchain Technology”, said Priya.

“During this time of transformation, there is no better person to lead Abris.io than Priya”, said CTO & Co-founder Babu Ganapathy.

“Priya is a dynamic leader with empathy in social causes, a visionary who has worked in Technology. With her experience in working across multiple domains, she will lead the strategy and vision for Abris.io to take it to a greater height”.

About Abris.io

Abris.io is a company focused solely on NFT Marketplace & NFTs-as-a-Service (NFTaaS) on Algorand Blockchain Network. Abris enables withered and innovative creators around the world to showcase their creativities as NFTs and empower them to market their assets with no boundaries.

Abris.io also provides NFTs-as-a-Service to help artists, celebrities, charities, galleries, photographers, and enterprises to mint/auction their NFT.

Abris.io enables anyone to mint NFT securely in a single step and helps to buy, sell, auction, and resell them. Abris.io has built an option for NFT Drop’s, enabling non crypto savvy users to purchase via Credit Card and handling NFTs in custodial wallet integrated with their email.

Abris.io creates a sustainable NFT marketplace by using Algorand, the greenest Blockchain. Algorand is building the technology to power the Future of Finance (FutureFi), the convergence of traditional and decentralized models into a unified system that is inclusive, frictionless, and secure.