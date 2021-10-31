SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ DUI#1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B303110
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Todd Wilkins
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME:0530 hours on 10/31/21
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 30 in Dorset
VIOLATION: Driving under the Influence #1
ACCUSED: Brett Novak
AGE: 24
STATE OF RESIDENCE: VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/31/21 at approximately 0520 hours Troopers responded
to a reported motor vehicle disturbance on VT RT 30 in Dorset. Troopers were
assisted on scene by Officers from Manchester PD. Investigation revealed that the
operator identified as Brett Novak was displaying indicators of impairment and
was subsequently arrested and taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. He was
transported to the Manchester Police Department for processing. Novak was processed and issued
a citation to appear in court on 11/15/21 to answer to the charge of DUI#1.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/15/21 @ 0815am
COURT: Bennington Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED