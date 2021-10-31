Submit Release
SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ DUI#1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B303110

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Todd Wilkins                           

STATION: Shaftsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME:0530 hours on 10/31/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 30 in Dorset

VIOLATION: Driving under the Influence #1

 

ACCUSED: Brett Novak                                              

AGE: 24

STATE OF RESIDENCE: VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/31/21 at approximately 0520 hours Troopers responded

to a reported motor vehicle disturbance on VT RT 30 in Dorset. Troopers were

assisted on scene by Officers from Manchester PD. Investigation revealed that the

operator identified as Brett Novak was displaying indicators of impairment and

was subsequently arrested and taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. He was

transported to the Manchester Police Department for processing. Novak was processed and issued

a citation to appear in court on 11/15/21 to answer to the charge of DUI#1.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/15/21 @ 0815am          

COURT: Bennington Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a    

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

 

