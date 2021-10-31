ICE Hub Glasgow Gathers Sustainability Leaders to Collaborate on Innovation for the Circular Economy during COP26
Unique space showcases circular innovation and hosts climate discussions alongside COP26 Summit in Glasgow from October 31-November 12, 2021GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, October 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hub Culture, McDonough Innovation and Beauty Kitchen have teamed up to present ICE Hub Glasgow COP26, a collaborative space to connect COP26 delegates, business leaders, policy leaders and the public around climate solutions alongside the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.
From October 31 through November 12, 2021, the ICE Hub Glasgow will showcase innovation in circular economy thinking and practices and gather global sustainability leaders for important discussions on tackling climate issues at large.
With the support of over a dozen partners, ICE Hub Glasgow will host an exciting two-week program of debates and networking events around COP26 themes, including climate finance, energy, agricultural innovation, net zero mobility, blockchain solutions, circular consumption, and regenerative cities. A major theme of the ICE Hub will be reuse, with McDonough Innovation and Beauty Kitchen launching their system for packaged goods to be repeatedly refilled and reused through locally-based approaches in packaging and fulfilment.
Program Highlights:
General Atlantic and its new Beyond Net Zero fund will focus on climate finance. The Government of Bermuda and Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA) will lead conversations on country approaches to climate finance and co-host an open climate data workshop planning session with Hub Culture.
The FAIRR Initiative (Farm Animal Investment Risk & Return) and the Coller Foundation will focus on agricultural innovation, climate action and the ESG risks and opportunities surrounding intensive animal agriculture and global food supply chains.
Arctic Green Energy Corporation will highlight the move toward 100% renewable energy through geothermal development and CalEPA, the California Environmental Protection Agency will explore the move toward net zero mobility in California and beyond.
Mattereum will present blockchain solutions for climate in a series of livestreamed panel discussions, including a discussion on the role of blockchain in the circular economy with McDonough Innovation, a panel on the intersection of diplomacy, politics and technology with Diplomatic World, and a panel on carbon neutral blockchain with Ava Labs.
November 8: SDG Exchange will launch its SDGX blockchain-based global exchange platform, driving forward a vision for value transfer and monetization to help drive the Sustainable Development Goals to a successful 2030 outcome.
Chia will showcase their scaled tech efficiencies and prototype carbon markets and blockchain solutions related to energy, which could benefit partners like the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA).
Natura-Tec and and Beauty Kitchen will co-host a Beauty Day featuring Elemis and other brands, diving into circular consumption and sustainable design.
Future of Cities will host the Florida delegation to examine the emergence of regenerative cities while other partners dive into electric mobility and web3 technology.
November 7: the Grounded climate solutions network and ICE Hub will host original nation leaders and youth from around the world for House of Original Nations, a sacred day of learning and engagement, supported by Vivo Barefoot and other partners.
November 10: Hub Culture will host a full day on oxygen, 'the other side of carbon', diving in with the Oxygen Project on a series of conversations about how oxygen and its role on the earth is being affected by the anthropocene. November 10 is also the first day of payouts for Vo2, (Ven Oxygen) a new oxygen-based payment system for nature. This system enables participants to stake natural places and earn digital capital for protecting them.
B-Corp will host member CEOs for small gatherings discussing the latest in the world of sustainable business.
Leaders on Purpose will gather their CEO members for a roundtable and book discussion featuring Arcelik CEO Hakan Bulgurlu's Ascent of Everest and his views on the environment.
UP Game and Civana will co-host a visioning cocktail party celebrating future success from the point of view of 2030 on November 11, as part of a day-long city mayors exercise to help envision the next 10 years of work in the urban design space.
For the full program and to register to attend events which are open to the public in person or via livestream, please visit the ICE Hub online.
###
About Hub Culture:
Hub Culture is the collaboration network behind the Ven global digital currency, the HubID identity authentication system, Ultra exchange for digital assets, Zeke.ai and Pavilions — unique places to connect and collaborate worldwide. Hub Culture also recently announced the launch of Ven Oxygen (Vo2), a new global open source credit gifting system tied to the production of oxygen on Earth. Website : www.hubculture.com
About McDonough Innovation:
McDonough Innovation, led by William McDonough, has led the circular economy conversation for three decades starting with the Cradle to Cradle Design framework. In 1999 he presented these ideas in China as the Design for the Circular Economy and, most recently, expanded his framework to include the Circular Carbon Economy, and articulated during the opening of the G20 workshops on both Climate and Energy in 2020. Website: www.mcdonough.com
About Beauty Kitchen:
Beauty Kitchen, based in Glasgow, is a leading sustainable natural skincare and cosmetics company? The company is a B-Corp and features Cradle to Cradle Certified® products. The company also developed a state-of-the-art refill station for a new model of FMCG packaging called Return Refill RepeatTM (RRR). Major brands and their consumers are benefitting from RRR’s new cost-effective local distribution model and dramatically reducing waste and carbon emissions in the process. Website: www.beautykitchen.co.uk
Follow ICE Hub on social @hubculture #ICEHub:
Facebook : https://facebook.com/hubculture
Instagram : https://instagram.com/hubculture
Twitter : https://twitter.com/hubculture
You Tube: https://youtube.com/hubculture
TikTok : https://www.tiktok.com/@hubculture
Grace Wong-Folliet
Hub Culture
grace.wong-folliet@hubculture.com