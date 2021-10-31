Derby Barracks/DUI#3 + other offenses
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A503749
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/31/2021 @ 0108 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 105, Newport Ctr, VT
VIOLATION: DUI#3, False Information, DLS, Interlock Device Violation
ACCUSED: Ashley Towne
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/31/2021, at approximately 0108 hours, a trooper with
the Vermont State Police stopped a truck on VT RT 105 in the Town of Newport
Center for a speeding violation. The operator of the truck was identified as
Ashley Towne, although she initially provided a false name and date of birth. A
license inquiry revealed her operator’s license was criminally suspended and she
was also required to have an ignition interlock device. Towne showed signs and
indicators of impairment and after a subsequent investigation was placed under
arrest for suspicion of DUI. Towne was transported to the Derby Barracks for
processing and later lodged at Northeast Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/01/2021 @ 1 PM
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex
BAIL: $1,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.