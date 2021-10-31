Derby Barracks/DUI#3 + other offenses

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A503749

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mikkola                            

STATION: Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 10/31/2021 @ 0108 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 105, Newport Ctr, VT

VIOLATION: DUI#3, False Information, DLS, Interlock Device Violation

 

ACCUSED: Ashley Towne                                               

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/31/2021, at approximately 0108 hours, a trooper with

the Vermont State Police stopped a truck on VT RT 105 in the Town of Newport

Center for a speeding violation. The operator of the truck was identified as

Ashley Towne, although she initially provided a false name and date of birth. A

license inquiry revealed her operator’s license was criminally suspended and she

was also required to have an ignition interlock device. Towne showed signs and

indicators of impairment and after a subsequent investigation was placed under

arrest for suspicion of DUI. Towne was transported to the Derby Barracks for

processing and later lodged at Northeast Correctional Facility.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/01/2021 @ 1 PM           

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex    

BAIL: $1,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

