Derby Barracks/ DUI #2 and multiple other offenses
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A503713
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice
STATION: VSP DERBY
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/27/2021 @ 1946 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 111, Morgan, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2, Resisting Arrest, Criminal DLS, Hate Crime, Assault on LEO, VCOR
ACCUSED: Tucker Jacobs
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/27/2021 at approximately 1946 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on VT Route 111, in the Town of Morgan, VT. Troopers made contact with the male operator who was identified as Tucker Jacobs, 24, of Derby. During investigation it was revealed Jacob’s license to operate a motor vehicle was criminally suspended and he also had active Court ordered conditions of release to include a curfew and a condition not to consume alcohol. Troopers further observed indicators of impairment from Jacobs and after a subsequent investigation, Troopers arrested Jacobs for Suspicion of DUI and the other crimes listed above. While taking Jacobs into custody, he resisted arrest, was shouting racial slurs and spat on a Trooper. Jacobs was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and later lodged at Northeast Correctional Facility. Jacobs was issued a citation to appear in court to answer to these charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/28/2021
COURT: Orleans County
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correction Facility
BAIL: $500.00
MUG SHOT: IMAGE NOT INCLUDED