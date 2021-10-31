Derby Barracks/ DUI #2 and multiple other offenses

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A503713

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice

STATION: VSP DERBY

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 10/27/2021 @ 1946 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 111, Morgan, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Resisting Arrest, Criminal DLS, Hate Crime, Assault on LEO, VCOR

ACCUSED: Tucker Jacobs

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/27/2021 at approximately 1946 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on VT Route 111, in the Town of Morgan, VT. Troopers made contact with the male operator who was identified as Tucker Jacobs, 24, of Derby. During investigation it was revealed Jacob’s license to operate a motor vehicle was criminally suspended and he also had active Court ordered conditions of release to include a curfew and a condition not to consume alcohol. Troopers further observed indicators of impairment from Jacobs and after a subsequent investigation, Troopers arrested Jacobs for Suspicion of DUI and the other crimes listed above. While taking Jacobs into custody, he resisted arrest, was shouting racial slurs and spat on a Trooper. Jacobs was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and later lodged at Northeast Correctional Facility. Jacobs was issued a citation to appear in court to answer to these charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/28/2021

COURT: Orleans County

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correction Facility

BAIL: $500.00

MUG SHOT: IMAGE NOT INCLUDED