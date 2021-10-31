Middlesex Barracks / Burglary, Petit Larceny & Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A302846

TROOPER Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/20/2021 at 5:00 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: (Donna Ln, Washington)

VIOLATION: Burglary, Unlawful Trespass & Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Kelly Ingram

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT

VICTIM: Micah Collins

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time State Police were notified of a burglary on Donna Ln in Washington. Upon arriving on scene Troopers determined the residence had been burglarized earlier in the day and were able to locate numerous personal items left by the suspect. The items were collected and sent to the Vermont Forensics Lab for analysis. It was later determined the items belonged to Ingram and with the assistance of the Barre City Police Department she was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 12/08/2021 at 08:30 AM to answer to the offenses of burglary, unlawful trespass and petit larceny.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/08/2021 at 08:30 AM

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.