Submit Release
News Search

There were 87 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,102 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks / Burglary, Petit Larceny & Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A302846

TROOPER Benjamin Goodwin                             

STATION: Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 07/20/2021 at 5:00 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: (Donna Ln, Washington)

VIOLATION: Burglary, Unlawful Trespass & Petit Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Kelly Ingram                                               

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT

 

VICTIM: Micah Collins

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On the above date and time State Police were notified of a burglary on Donna Ln in Washington.  Upon arriving on scene Troopers determined the residence had been burglarized earlier in the day and were able to locate numerous personal items left by the suspect.  The items were collected and sent to the Vermont Forensics Lab for analysis.  It was later determined the items belonged to Ingram and with the assistance of the Barre City Police Department she was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 12/08/2021 at 08:30 AM to answer to the offenses of burglary, unlawful trespass and petit larceny.   

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/08/2021 at 08:30 AM             

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT:  NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks / Burglary, Petit Larceny & Unlawful Trespass

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.