Middlesex Barracks / Burglary, Petit Larceny & Unlawful Trespass
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A302846
TROOPER Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/20/2021 at 5:00 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: (Donna Ln, Washington)
VIOLATION: Burglary, Unlawful Trespass & Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Kelly Ingram
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT
VICTIM: Micah Collins
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time State Police were notified of a burglary on Donna Ln in Washington. Upon arriving on scene Troopers determined the residence had been burglarized earlier in the day and were able to locate numerous personal items left by the suspect. The items were collected and sent to the Vermont Forensics Lab for analysis. It was later determined the items belonged to Ingram and with the assistance of the Barre City Police Department she was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 12/08/2021 at 08:30 AM to answer to the offenses of burglary, unlawful trespass and petit larceny.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/08/2021 at 08:30 AM
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.