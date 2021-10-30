St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A405334

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Connery

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/30/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Armand Larrivee

AGE: 76

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks received a call regarding a family dispute in the town of Lyndon, Vermont. Further investigation revealed that Armand Larrivee (DOB: 08/20/1945) threw a household member onto the ground, causing them pain. Troopers on scene took Larrivee into custody for processing at the St. Johnsbury Barracks. Larrivee was cited into Caledonia County Court for Domestic Assault.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/1/2021 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.