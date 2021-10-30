St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21A405334
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Connery
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/30/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Armand Larrivee
AGE: 76
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks received a call regarding a family dispute in the town of Lyndon, Vermont. Further investigation revealed that Armand Larrivee (DOB: 08/20/1945) threw a household member onto the ground, causing them pain. Troopers on scene took Larrivee into custody for processing at the St. Johnsbury Barracks. Larrivee was cited into Caledonia County Court for Domestic Assault.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/1/2021 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.