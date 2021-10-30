Traffic Alert I 89 South Bound mile marker 49 Berlin
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
[Barracks Name]
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 Southbound mile marker 49 Berlin is experiencing delays due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Pamela Knox
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II,CIDT
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173