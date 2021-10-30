Traffic Alert I 89 South Bound mile marker 49 Berlin

State of Vermont

I 89 Southbound mile marker 49 Berlin is experiencing delays due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

