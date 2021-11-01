The American Association of Dental Boards announces the names of their new Board of Directors
EINPresswire.com/ -- James A. Sparks, DDS of Oklahoma has been named President of the AADB Board of Directors.
Dr. James A. Sparks is a dentist in private practice in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. A graduate of Oklahoma University College of Dentistry, class of 1986, where he is and has been part-time faculty in Oral Diagnosis and Radiology ever since, and is currently a Clinical Associate Professor. He was elected to six terms (18 years) on the Oklahoma Board of Dentistry and served as President for 8 years. He has served on the AADB Board of Directors for five years.
The newest addition to the AADB Board of Directors is Frank Maggio, DDS of Illinois. He is the newly appointed Secretary of the American Association of Dental Boards’ Board of Directors.
Dr. Maggio was born in Chicago and raised in a dental family. From a young age he was involved with dentistry, and it continues to be his passion. Upon completion of dental school, he served his country in the United States Army. It was at that time that he was able to obtain a California dental license. He returned to Illinois and completed his residency in Periodontics. In 1975 he established his practice of Periodontics and Implantology in Elgin, Illinois. Dr. Maggio is active with many dental organizations including the American Dental Association, American Dental Education Association, American Academy of Periodontology, the National Foundation of Dentistry for the Handicapped-Dental Lifeline Network, Dental Assisting National Board, and the American Association of Dental Examiners to name a few.
As of October 31, 2021, the new AADB Board of Directors is as follows:
James A. Sparks, DDS, AADB President
Dale Chamberlain, DDS, President-Elect
Arthur Chen-Shu Jee, DMD, Vice President
Clifford Feingold, DDS, Treasurer
Frank Maggio, DDS, Secretary
Yvonne Bach, Public Member
Brian Barnett, Administrator Member
Laura Richoux, RDH, Dental Hygiene Member
Tonia Socha-Mower, MBA, EdD
The American Association of Dental Boards is a national association that encourages the highest standards of dental education by promoting higher and uniform standards of qualification for dental practitioners. Membership is comprised of boards of dentistry, advanced education boards, present and past members of those boards, board administrators, board attorneys, educators, practitioners, and other oral health stakeholders.
Tonia Socha-Mower
