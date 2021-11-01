McKenna Camille's New Single “Strawberry Shortcake” is Simmering the Airways
EINPresswire.com/ -- – Craving something sweet, fresh and new? “Strawberry Shortcake” is not just America’s favorite dessert, but also McKenna Camille’s smashing new single that’s sure to delight. This pop/dance song has a 1970’s twist that blends old and new sounds for something truly original. The single “Strawberry Shortcake” was released earlier, along with a lively and fun music video.
Filmed in Lake Oswego Oregon, the video was inspired by McKenna’s vision of the perfect vibe. The concept of the video is all about good times, adventures and relationships and is upbeat and lighthearted!
“Strawberry Shortcake” was written by McKenna Camille, Eric Johnson and Danial Jacobson, and produced by NiMusic at the Studio City Sound in Studio City, CA. Catch the release of the “Strawberry Shortcake” music video now on YouTube. Stream “Strawberry Shortcake” now on Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming platforms.
Stay updated on McKenna Camille’s upcoming drops, exciting announcements, and exclusive content by joining her community of more than 21k on social media.
“Strawberry Shortcake” Video: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=strawberry+shortcake+mckenna+camille
About McKenna Camille
Actress, Singer, Model, and Mental Wellness Advocate McKenna Camille finds inspiration and healing through her craft. Writing and singing about personal topics from friendships, breakups, bullying, depression, anxiety, and even Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) are perhaps what make her lyrics so empowering and relatable.
Born and raised in Oregon, she found many creative outlets in theater, music and fashion. Growing up on a lake, McKenna took an interest in slalom water skiing as well as show/trick skiing, which she does in her free time. While being a student at NYU Tisch, McKenna uses her social media and music to advocate for mental health awareness and anti-bullying.
Nolan Bellamy
Strawberry Shortcake