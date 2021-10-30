Utah elected officials join lawsuit opposing federal vaccine mandate

Submit Release
October 30, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 30, 2021) – Today Gov. Spencer Cox, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, Attorney General Sean D. Reyes, Senate President J. Stuart Adams, House Speaker Brad Wilson, State Auditor John Dougall and State Treasurer Marlo M. Oaks are united in joining a lawsuit opposing the proposed federal mandate requiring vaccinations for federal contractor employees nationwide. President Biden continues to push his policies through unconstitutional means. Employees of federal contractors make up one-fifth of the total U.S. workforce.

The following is a joint statement: 

“We must take a stand for hardworking Utahns who are being forced to either get the vaccine or lose their jobs. The president is making a habit out of reaching beyond the limits of his authority. In doing so, he is unnecessarily exacerbating stress on the supply chain, damaging the economy, forcing workers to leave jobs and hurting American families. We cannot stand idly by and allow President Biden and his administration to impose yet another reckless and illegal executive action.”

