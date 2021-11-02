Internationally-Acclaimed Design Firm, OWDT, Wins The w3 Award For Creative Excellence.
Leading digital competition for big and small agencies and everyone in between—Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts crowns OWDT winner of 16th Annual Award.
The recognition from the Academy and their team of top-tier professionals is a profound honor and an important sign that we're keeping our clients at the forefront of industry-changing design.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The w3 Awards have, for sixteen years and counting, recognized the frontier firms, designers, and creators behind digital excellence in the realms of Website, Marketing, Video, Mobile Sites & Apps, Social Media, and Podcasts. Out of 3,000 entries, the Academy of Interactive and Visual Awards (AIVA) this month crowned OWDT the winner for their work on the design of the Prince International Coporation website.
— Kyle Mani, CCO, and Founder of OWDT
The w3 awards are sanctioned and judged by an invite-only board of professionals selected across big-name acclaimed media, interactive, advertising, and marketing firms. Judging panel members include executives from Accenture Interactive, Big Spaceship, Conde Waste, GE Digital, Majestyk, Microsoft, MTV Networks, Spotify, and Wired. Less than 10% of entries received a notable mention.
'So much of our work is done in service of the client and their goals,' says Kyle Mani, CCO, and Founder of OWDT. 'The recognition from the Academy and their team of top-tier professionals is a profound honor and an important sign that we're keeping our clients at the forefront of industry-changing design.'
'Entries are judged based on a standard of excellence as determined by the AIVA,' said a press representative in a release regarding the w3 awards. 'Simply put,' the report goes on to say, 'the w3 is the leading digital competition that recognizes the biggest agencies, the smallest firms, and everyone in between.'
In their work for Prince International Coporation, a global manufacturer of specialty chemicals, minerals, and industrial additives, OWDT took a rigorous, insight-driven approach to visual design. By prioritizing novelty, the design offered a fresh information architecture design that supported business objectives and search engine success while taking the user experience to a new level.
'The leaders at Prince had expanded their market presence and solidified the company as a worldwide leader,' says Mani. 'It was the purpose of our design to reflect the broad range of Prince's capabilities and support the additional content needed in a way that elevated a user's experience and amplified the reach of the site.'
Prince began the OWDT experience to increase conversion, modernize their website, elevate UX, and prepare the product for their expansion. With these necessary updates, OWDT's new design elevated the user's brand experience and prepared for Google's best practices.
The team of professionals at OWDT took a multi-step approach to their service priorities. Prioritizing stakeholder research, marketing, and competitive audits, OWDT first employed an intensive user persona discovery strategy to familiarize themselves with Prince's target audience's nuances, needs, and preferences. By putting early designs through rigorous stakeholder usability testing, the team was able to develop personalized information architecture, complete with visually-striking designs to help create a superior and purposeful user experience. By providing further UI & UX Strategy, CMS Development, Web Design, and Hosting services, OWDT was able to bring the best of Prince's brand offerings and raison d’être into their digital strategy.
'It was a pleasure to work with the professionals and visionaries at OWDT,' says Zoë Ollagnon of Prince International Corporation. 'The w3 award is a much-deserved celebration of what we always felt working with the team and what we see reflected every day when we use the product: their customer-focus, out-of-the-box thinking, and game-changing design.'
The w3 honor comes on the heels of a successful awards season. OWDT was previously recognized by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences as a Webby Honoree, the 'Internet's highest honor' as cited by the New York Times. Previously, OWDT was recognized on four occasions by the specialists on the panel of the Awwwards committee, which recognizes the best web designers, developers, and agencies in the world. OWDT has been a two-time winner of the Vega Awards and the Marcom Silver Award, as well as a recipient of the A' Design Award, the Muse Creative Award, and the CSS Design Award in recent years.
'More than the wins and losses, these awards keep us in conversation as design professionals who love the art and want to push the industry forward,' says Mani. 'It's an honor we don't take lightly to be involved in that collective force.'
About OWDT
OWDT is an internally acclaimed, award-winning web design and marketing company that offers a robust roster of design and development services. With industry-leading solutions in the realm of brand incorporation, digital experience architecture, and multi-disciplinary design, OWDT integrates science and art to provide their clients with the best practices and most advanced technologies.
