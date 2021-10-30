Re: Traffic Alert - US RT 2 in South Hero affected

From: Rodrigue, Brittany via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Alert - US RT 2 in South Hero affected
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Saint Albans Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US RT 2 in South Hero at the intersection of Sunset View Rd and Lavigne Rd is closed due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
