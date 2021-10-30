Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 900 Block of First Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Thursday, October 28, 2021, in the 900 block of First Street, Southeast.

At approximately 1:08 pm, the suspect and the victim met at the listed location to sell a cell phone via the Offer-Up app. During the meeting, the suspect snatched the victim’s cell phone then fled the scene without payment.

The suspect was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

As a reminder, citizens are encouraged to use the Safe Exchange Zones when conducting in-person transactions using online applications such as Craigslist and Offer Up. For more information, please visit: http://mpdc.dc.gov/release/mpd-exchange-zone-locations-reminder