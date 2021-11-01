Greenup Industries Wins Supplier of the Year Award at NMSDC’S Gateway 2021 Virtual Conference

The National Minority Supplier Development Council advances business. opportunities for certified minority business enterprises and connects them to corporate members. Greenup won the Supplier of the Year award from the MNSDC. Rodney Greenup, President of Greenup Industries. A maintenance services contractor on the industrial maintenance side, Greenup Industries tackles a variety of projects in multiple markets.

President, Rodney Greenup, attributes Greenup's recognition to his employees who worked together to overcome the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Given the challenges we've all faced with the COVID 19 pandemic, this is a great pick-me-up. My employees work extremely hard every day, and I want to thank them for all the hard work that they do.” — Rodney Greenup, President of Greenup Industries

BATON ROUGE , LA, UNITED STATES , November 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- At its Gateway 2021 Virtual Conference and Tradeshow held on August 25-27, 2021, the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) awarded Greenup Industries its "Supplier of the Year" Award for the Class 3 category. Earning its reputation as a trusted solutions provider and partner in the industrial services business, Greenup has excelled at providing professional, specialized services and procurement support to its diverse clientele for over a decade.Rodney Greenup, President of Greenup Industries, thanked the Southern Region Minority Supplier Development Council (SRMSDC) board and members for its nomination. "Given the challenges we've all faced with the COVID 19 pandemic, this is a great pick-me-up. My employees work extremely hard every day, and I want to thank them for all the hard work that they do. I also want to encourage all my fellow members in the NMSDC to listen to one another, to learn from one another, because we're all going to be stronger together as we go through this challenging time," he says.Greenup Industries, a third-party solution provider, was affected by the two-pronged crisis affecting the oil and gas industry – the impact of the pandemic and the oil price war. When existing projects were delayed, Greenup looked to the SRMSDC for resources on finding new business. In 2019, under Greenup's leadership, the company expanded into construction and other industries and city, parish, state, and federal government work.The SRMSDC specializes in facilitating new and existing sourcing opportunities from corporate members to certified minority-owned businesses also offers advocacy and business development services.The virtual Gateway 2021 Virtual Conference and Tradeshow NMSDC were sponsored by Toyota, Chevron, and Jackson Offshore, ExxonMobil, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, BP, ARD Logistics, Blue Springs Metals, Georgetown Metal Processing, APC Construction, Magnolia Automotive, and Diversity Vuteq, Nissan, Shell, Southern Companies, Entergy, Choctaw Kaul, Brewster Procurement, and ZONES; Silver Sponsor Wal-Mart; and Bronze Sponsor Tennessee Valley Authority.If you would like more information on this award or event, please contact Greenup Industries at 225.283.4843 or info@greenupind.com.About Greenup IndustriesGreenup Industries offers contracting and specialized construction services for industrial, commercial, and municipal clients based in Kenner. The company's proprietary software, the Greenup Tracker, can connect third-party vendors with facilities needing painters, plumbers, groundskeepers, carpenters, etc. Greenup Industries is certified as a Minority-Owned Business (MBE) by the NMDSC.About the Southern Region Minority Supplier Development CouncilThe SRMSC was founded in 1973 to assist major corporations with developing and enhancing their small business utilization programs with an emphasis on ethnic minority lead and operated businesses (MBEs). Formerly the Louisiana Minority Supplier Development Council, the SRMSDC continues this rich history, focusing on supporting diverse businesses through technology, regional D2D (Diverse to Diverse) & C2D (Corporate to Diverse) business opportunities. The SRMSDC team also develops innovative programs that help diverse businesses pivot into new business sectors. One of 23 regional affiliates of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), the SRMSDC services Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Alabama.

Greenup Industries Wins “Supplier of the Year” at NMSDC’S Gateway 2021 Virtual Conference